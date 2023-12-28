Ananya Panday is 'pure perfection' in must-have crochet bustier and parachute pants for a new photoshoot. See here

Bustiers and parachute pants have been the go-to look for fashion enthusiasts for a while now. From making it appropriate for date nights, grocery runs or casual lunch dates with friends, there have also been various versions of this combination. And Ananya Panday just dropped a new one. The actor wore a crocheted bustier paired with black parachute pants featuring a lesser baggy silhouette for a photoshoot. Scroll through to check out her look. Ananya Panday wore this stylish crochet bustier and parachute pants for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan promotions. (Instagram)

Ananya Panday's latest photoshoot in a crochet bustier and black parachute pants

Celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr took to Instagram to share pictures of Ananya Panday with the caption, "Pure-perfection! [blue heart emohi] @ananyapanday for #KGHK promotions." Ananya wore the ensemble to promote her latest Netflix film - Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Meanwhile, the top she wore is from the shelves of the clothing label Dion Lee and the pants are from Polite Society. As for the footwear, they are from Jimmy Choo [Ananya is the brand ambassador for the luxury shoe label].

Ananya's bustier top comes in a greyish-blue hue. It features spaghetti straps, a ribbed design on the bust, a crochet design on the torso, boning on the front, a cropped asymmetric hemline, ribbon ties on the front, and a bodycon fitting. She styled the blouse with black parachute pants featuring a high-rise waist, drawstring ties, side pocket details, and a cinched hemline.

Ananya styled the ensemble with striking accessories, including large gold hoop earrings, rings, and pointed black boots with killer high heels. Lastly, the actor chose on-fleek brows, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, rouge on the cheekbones, smudged pink eyeshadow, pink lip shade, and beaming highlighter on the contours for the glam picks. A centre-parted messy bun gave the finishing touch to her super-chic look.

About Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is helmed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh. It is a 'coming-of-digital-age' story about three friends in their mid-20s navigating life in the world of social media.