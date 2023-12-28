Janhvi Kapoor's season's greetings came wrapped in a sizzling red bodycon dress and wet-hair look. Check out pics

Janhvi Kapoor set the internet ablaze as she shared season's greetings with her fans in an Instagram post featuring the actor dressed in a red bodycon ensemble, styled with wet-hair look. The photoshoot left her followers swooning, including her BFF Orhan Awatramni and actor Sobhita Dhulipala, and they showered Janhvi with praises in the comments section. Scroll down to check out Janhvi's photos and read our download on her sizzling look. Janhvi Kapoor shared her season's greetings photoshoot with her fans on social media. (Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor's 'season's greetings' photoshoot leaves her fans drooling

Janhvi Kapoor recently posted pictures from a red-themed photoshoot on her Instagram page. "[Love Letter Emoji] seasons greetings [Love Letter Emoji]," she captioned the post. Her BFF, Orry aka Orhaan Awatramani, commented, "Seasons greetings." Sobhita Dhulipala posted, "Red chilli emoticons." Manish Malhotra dropped hearts. A fan wrote, "Being this hot should be illegal." Another commented, "HOTTTTT [fire emojis]." A user wrote, “PAINT THE TOWN RED.”

All you need to know about Janhvi's all-red look

Celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio styled Janhvi for the clicks. The shoot shows Janhvi drenched in water and posing for the camera dressed in a body-hugging leather dress styled with a wet-hair look and striking glam picks. While Janhvi's dress serves Christmas vibes, her look could be a great hit for your New Year's party too. Steal some styling tips from the actor and get ready to paint the town a sizzling red.

Coming to the design elements of Janhvi Kapoor's dress, the faux leather ensemble has a turtle neckline, full-length sleeves, a midi-length hemline, and a figure-hugging silhouette sculpting her enviable frame. Janhvi ditched all accessories to style the outfit, letting it be the star of the photoshoot.

Meanwhile, Janhvi chose feathered brows, black winged eyeliner, subtle shimmery pink eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, mauve lip shade, rouge on the cheekbones, highlighter on the contours, and a dewy base for the glam picks. Lastly, a lightly tousled and back-swept open wet-hair look gave the finishing touch.

On the work front

Fans will see Janhvi in Mr and Mrs Maahi alongside actor RajKummar Rao. She will also be seen in Devara along with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.