Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and others: Divas who ditched gowns for sarees at Umang

Many celebrities graced the Mumbai Police's annual cultural extravaganza, Umang, in Mumbai. The guest list included big names like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Madhuri Dixit, Kriti Sanon, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar, Nora Fatehi, Shilpa Shetty, Pooja Hegde, Raveena Tandon, Tejasswi Kaul, and other stars. Some of these divas mentioned above chose to ditch gowns for the red carpet event and embraced the Indian drape for the occasion. They looked stunning in sarees. Scroll through to check out the best-dressed Bollywood stars in sarees. Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday wears sarees at Umang 2023.(Instagram)

Bollywood divas who ditched gowns for sarees at Umang 2023:

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone draped herself in a most stunning Kanjeevaram silk saree from the shelves of her favourite designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee's label. She wore a cobalt blue silk six yards decked in intricate brocade embroidery in gold and rose gold hues. She styled the saree with a matching full-sleeved silk blue blouse, an ornate gold necklace adorned with precious stones, matching earrings, a messy low bun, smoky eye shadow, mauve pink lip shade, rouged dewy skin, shimmering highlighter, feathered brows, and mascara on the lashes.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor dazzled and shined on the red carpet at Umang 2023, dressed in a peach-coloured saree by her favourite designer, Manish Malhotra. Janhvi wore a peach net saree decked in shimmering diamantes and a sequinned-adorned broad patti border. She styled the drape with a matching sleeveless blouse featuring a cropped hem, a round neckline, pearl and stone-adorned embroidery, and a fitted bust. A braided bun, winged eyeliner, pink eye shadow, mocha brown lip shade, statement earrings, feathered brows, mascara-adorned lashes, and dewy blushed base gave the finishing touch.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani looked magical at Umag 2023 in a black chiffon saree decked with gold sequin and pearl adorned on the borders. She wore the drape traditionally, with the pallu falling from the shoulder in a floor-grazing length. Lastly, a halter-neck cropped black blouse, a centre-parted sleek bun, rings, statement Chandbalis, nude eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, a hint of kohl on the eyes, feathered brows, glossy pink lip shade, and highlighter on the contours gave the finishing touch.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday looked pretty as a bride as she chose a sequinned net saree in a sindoori red shade to walk the red carpet at Umang 2023. The saree features intricate embroidery on the borders and a long pallu, forming a train on the back. She teamed the six yards with a matching embellished bralette, a pulled-back bun, minimal accessories, and a dewy no-makeup look.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon made a case for colour-blocking at Umang 2023 draped in a chiffon striped pattern saree. Her six yards come in black, pink and red striped patterns. She wore the drape with a velvet black blouse featuring a plunging neckline, full-length sleeves, and a cropped hem. She wore the saree with shimmering silver earrings, matching rings, and embroidered black juttis. Open locks, smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, caramel-coloured lip shade, dewy skin, on-fleek brows, and mascara on the lashes gave the finishing touch.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia was a vision to behold on the Umang red carpet in a turquoise green satin-silk saree embroidered with silver sequin-adorned patti borders. She styled the saree half-sleeved blouse decked in silver diamantes and a plunging neckline. Chunky silver bracelets, side-parted open wavy locks, dangling earrings, and minimal glam rounded off her red carpet-look.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh arrived at Umang 2023 with Jackky Bhagnani. She served ethnic glamour in a silver net saree decked in shimmering diamantes. She styled the see-through drape with a matching blouse featuring a sheer silhouette on the neckline and sleeves, pearl embroidery, and a fitted bodice. A top knot, statement earrings, rings, glossy caramel lip shade, pink eye shadow and mascara on the lashes rounded it off.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar walked the Umang red carpet in a beige and gold embroidered saree and a puff-sleeved cropped blouse. Bhumi looked like a yesteryear star as she served old-world glamour in the six yards, which she styled with a half-tied hairdo, a pearl-emerald choker necklace, deep wine-coloured lip shade, and a blushed dewy glow.