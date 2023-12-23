Deepika Padukone's mini skirt and bralette for Fighter song Ishq Jaisa Kuch with Hrithik Roshan costs a whopping...

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan will soon be seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter. Yesterday, the makers of the upcoming film released a peppy foot-tapping number - Ishq Jaisa Kuch - on YouTube, and it shows the duo looking hot as they groove to the song against a scenic backdrop near the sea. While Hrithik and Deepika's chemistry in the song floored their fans, a few netizens also loved their outfits. One of Deepika's looks in the music video stood out for us, and it features an embellished mixed metal mini skirt and bralette. Scroll through to know its price. Deepika Padukone wore a gold and silver embellished skirt and bralette for a Fighter song with Hrithik Roshan. (YouTube)

Deepika Padukone with Hrithik Roshan in a new Fighter song

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's new song - Isha Jaisa Kuch by Vishal-Sheykhar & Shilpa Rao - from Fighter, shows the duo dancing to the beats. The two stars donned steal-worthy looks for the music video shot by the sea. They wore beach and party-ready fits throughout the clip, and the look we are talking about features Deepika in a gold and silver embellished mini skirt and bralette-style top. You can see it in the video above from the 0:42 time stamp. It is from the shelves of the luxury label Paco Rabanne.

What is the price of Deepika's outfit?

The price of the skirt Deepika Padukone wore in Isha Jaisa Kuch from Fighter. (mytheresa.com)

Deepika's Paco Rabanne embellished skirt is worth USD 1,769, but is available at a discounted price of USD 1,238/ ₹1,03,169. Meanwhile, adding the bralette to your bralette will cost you USD 753/ ₹62,751.

The price of the bralette Deepika Padukone wore in Isha Jaisa Kuch from Fighter. (editorialist.com)

Deepika's mini skirt and bralette set is a contemporary iteration of Paco Rabanne's iconic chainmail constructions. It features circular silver paillettes, star-shaped gold adornments, and silver-gold tassel embellishments. While the sleeveless top has a plunging U-neckline, asymmetric super-cropped hem, and a fitted design, the skirt has a high-rise waistline and a fitted design.

Lastly, Deepika styled the ensemble with open beach waves, rings, statement gold earrings, feathered brows, smoky eyes, kohl on the lower eyelid, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, nude brown lip shade, and blushed dewy skin.