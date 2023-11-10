Deepika Padukone keeps airport look simple and makeup-free in a winter-ready fit as she gets clicked with her mom: Watch

Deepika Padukone and her mother, Ujjala Padukone, were clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport today. The mother-daughter duo arrived at the airport to catch a flight out of Mumbai, dressed in casual and comfy jet-set ensembles. While Deepika chose the classic white blouse and blue denim look with a winter-ready twist, her mother opted for an all-black athleisure fit. Scroll through to see what Deepika wore at the airport. Deepika Padukone gets clicked with mom, Ujjala Padukone, at the Mumbai airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone's airport fashion

The paparazzi clicked Deepika Padukone and her mother, Ujjala Padukone, at the airport in Mumbai and shared their pictures and videos on social media today. The snippets show Deepika arriving at the airport with her mom, the mother-daughter duo exiting their car, greeting the media, posing before the cameras, and leaving to catch their flight. Read our download on her airport look below.

Deepika wore a fuzzy white sweater to catch her flight out of Mumbai. It features a round neckline, full-length sleeves, drop shoulders, side slits, ribbed design on the neck, cuffs and hem, a relaxed fitting, and folded cuffs. She wore the pullover with blue denim jeans featuring a mid-rise waistline, a baggy fitting, and below-the-ankle hem length. Her ensemble is a perfect winter/fall ensemble, and you can add the look for casual outings, long-haul flights or running errands.

Deepika accessorised the ensemble with minimal additions, including animal-printed quirky sunglasses, dainty bracelets, a stylish watch, statement diamond rings, chunky white sneakers, and a large tan tote bag from Louis Vuitton. Lastly, she chose a messy low bun, glossy nude lip shade, feathered brows, dewy skin, and a no-makeup look for the glam picks with the airport-ready ensemble.

Meanwhile, Deepika's mom complemented her in an elegant and comfy athleisure fit featuring a black hoodie sweatshirt and track pants. She styled the outfit with sneakers, a tote bag, and open tresses.

On the work front

Deepika will be next seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She also has Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

