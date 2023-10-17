Deepika Padukone raises the temperature on dinner outing in a risqué backless bodysuit and steal-worthy denim jeans

Deepika Padukone is a style icon, and the actor never fails to impress her fans and fashion enthusiasts with her sartorial picks. The proof? Her attendance in steal-worthy outfits at multiple events, fashion photoshoots, red-carpet occasions, award shows, and even casual outings. Elegant yet risqué- these words sum up Deepika's style aesthetics. For instance, her latest OOTD (outfit of the day) for a dinner outing with her friends in the bay backs our statement. She set the temperatures soaring in Mumbai in a black backless bodysuit and denim jeans. Deepika Padukone raises the temperature in a risqué backless bodysuit and steal-worthy denim jeans. (Instagram)

What Deepika Padukone wore for a dinner outing in Mumbai?

The paparazzi clicked Deepika Padukone outside a restaurant in Mumbai. The pictures and videos showed Deepika arriving at the eatery joint, greeting the media outside the outlet, and later leaving while having a gala time with her friends. The star chose the classic black top and denim jeans for the occasion. However, she elevated the style by adding risqué elements - a backless top accentuating her enviable frame and baggy cargo pants-style bottoms. Read our download on Deepika's look for the outing below.

The black bodysuit Deepika chose for the occasion is from the shelves of the New York-based fashion brand Helmut Lang. It features a round neckline, half-length sleeves with slits on the trims, a cut-out design revealing her full back, and a figure-sculpting fitting highlighting her frame. She teamed the top with blue faded cargo-style denim jeans featuring a high-rise waistline, multiple pockets on the side, fit and flared silhouette, and a straight-leg design.

Deepika accessorised the ensemble with minimal additions, including chunky white lace-up sneakers, gold hoop earrings, rings, bracelets, a luxurious watch, and a black shoulder bag from Louis Vuitton (Deepika is their global ambassador). Lastly, she chose shimmery eye shadow, winged eyeliner, glossy nude lip shade, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, rouge on the cheeks, light contouring, and centre-parted open locks with well-defined waves for the glam picks.

