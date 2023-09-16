Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in dapper suit and steal-worthy saree dance to Chaleya for Jawan event: Watch

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone attended a press conference for their recently released film Jawan in Mumbai. Pictures and videos from the show of Shah Rukh and Deepika's on-stage chemistry, dancing to the Jawan song Chaleya, and more made it to social media and delighted fans. The elegant outfits the two stars chose for the occasion also garnered praise from their fans. They both complemented each other in monochrome ensembles - while Deepika made a stunning appearance in a black-and-white saree, Shah Rukh looked dapper in a black suit and white shirt. Scroll through to check out. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone steal the show in dapper suit and steal-worthy saree. (Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone dance to Chaleya

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone attended a Jawan press conference last night. The paparazzi pages shared videos of Shah Rukh and Deepika dancing to the tunes of Chaleya at the event. The two stars' stylist, Shaleena Nathani, also posted pictures of their elegant and steal-worthy monochrome look on Instagram. While Deepika's saree is from the shelves of ace-Indian couturier Sabyasachi's eponymous label, Shah Rukh's suit is from Masculine and OS BY OS. Read our download on their looks below.

Decoding Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's outfits

Shah Rukh Khan's tailored black blazer features notch lapels, pulled-back full-length sleeves, patch pockets on the front, padded shoulders, a fitted silhouette hugging his frame, and a buckle strap closure to bring it all together. He complemented the jacket with matching straight-fitted pants and a crisp white shirt with front button closures and folded sleeves over the blazer.

Shah Rukh styled the ensemble with minimal yet striking accessories, including stacked silver bracelets, a luxurious watch, and dress shoes. Lastly, a trimmed beard and a pulled-back half-tied hairdo with crown braids gave the finishing touch to his Jawan press con look.

Deepika Padukone slipped into a white chiffon Sabyasachi saree for the occasion. It features black sequin embroidered borders. She draped the six yards traditionally, with the pleats on the front and the pallu falling from the shoulder in a floor-length train. A sleeveless halter-neck white blouse with a fitted silhouette, backless design, tie closures on the back, and a cropped hem completed the ensemble.

Deepika accessorised the elegant traditional look with statement emerald earrings and black pointed pumps featuring killer high heels. Lastly, she chose a centre-parted sleek top knot, bold winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, glossy mauve lip shade, subtle eye shadow, feathered brows, blushed cheeks, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.