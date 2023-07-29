Airport Fashion 101: Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's casual-chic styling serves effortless elegance: Watch

Airport fashion is all about opting for sartorial choices that can check into the comfy and elegant style statements. While many celebrities don't shy away from making the runway their ramp walk by experimenting with bold style choices, some love to keep things casual and chic. For instance, Deepika Padukone wears the most elegant outfits for her travels. However, they are also easy to carry and steal-worthy. Ranbir Kapoor also follows a similar aesthetic while travelling. The two stars backed our statement as the paparazzi clicked them arriving in Mumbai. Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor clicked by the paparazzi at the airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone's airport look decoded

The paparazzi clicked Deepika Padukone at the Mumbai airport and shared the snippets on social media. The videos show Deepika exiting the airport and getting inside her car. The star chose a casually practical and trendy all-black look for her travels. You can wear Deepika's ensemble for long-haul flights, running errands in the city or a casual date night with girlfriends. Scroll through to check out Deepika's video from the airport.

Deepika wore a quirky black sweatshirt from the luxury label Louis Vuitton (she is the global brand ambassador for the brand). It features an asymmetric neckline, full-length sleeves, and a relaxed fit. Black boyfriend denim jeans, front lace-up chunky boots, tinted sunglasses, rings, and a shoulder bag completed the styling. Lastly, she chose centre-parted open locks and minimal makeup to style the ensemble.

Ranbir Kapoor's airport look

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor made a dapper appearance at the airport in the comfiest co-ord ensemble. The star arrived in Mumbai after walking the ramp at India Couture Week for Kunal Rawal, and Alia Bhatt came to receive him at the airport. He wore a slate grey-coloured linen button-down shirt and pants set for his jet-set look.

While Ranbir's shirt features a collared open neckline, front button closures, full-length sleeves, a relaxed fitting, and open cuffs, the pants have a straight-leg fitting and a mid-rise waistline. He wore the ensemble with white sneakers and a face mask. Lastly, his brand-new haircut stole the show.

What do you think of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's airport looks?