Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh twin in black, Deepika Padukone styles crochet sweater and baggy jeans at airport: Watch

Airport sartorial choices of your favourite Bollywood celebrities often offer a glimpse into their off-duty fashion sensibilities. While some celebs like to take a relaxed approach, others aren't afraid to experiment. However, a few stars give their comfort and style equal priority - like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Today, the paparazzi clicked the trio at the Mumbai airport in a similar aesthetic. Scroll through as we decode their looks. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh twin in black, and Deepika Padukone looks elegant at the Mumbai airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Today, the paparazzi clicked Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh at the Mumbai airport. The Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actors jetted out of the bay to promote their film. Meanwhile, Deepika arrived at the airport separately. While Alia and Ranveer twinned in black outfits, Deepika embraced the crochet trend by slipping into a knit sweater and baggy denim jeans. The stars combined comfort and elegance for their jet-set looks.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's airport look

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh embraced casual streetwear style statements for their airport look as they left to promote Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Alia slipped into a black tank top and layered it with a collared shirt featuring an open front, relaxed silhouette, full-length sleeves with rolled-back cuffs, and a curved hemline.

Alia teamed the top and blouse with acid-washed black baggy denim cargo pants featuring pocket details and a high-rise waistline. She rounded it off with centre-parted open locks, retro-style sunglasses, black sandals, a no-makeup look, and glossy pink lip shade.

Meanwhile, Ranveer complemented her in a black crew neck T-shirt, which he teamed with a hooded jacket featuring white stripes, an open front, full-length sleeves, and a relaxed fitting. Lastly, track pants, neon pink sliders, a silver chain, a face mask, tinted sunglasses, diamond stud earrings, and a black beanie rounded off the airport outfit.

Deepika Padukone's airport look

Deepika wore a lavender-coloured crochet sweater featuring a contrasting white collar and cuffs, full-length sleeves, see-through eyelets, and an oversized fitting. She teamed it with dark blue-coloured boyfriend denim jeans featuring a mid-rise waistline and a relaxed silhouette.

Deepika accessorised the ensemble with white and black lace-up sneakers, a large tan tote bag, and broad sunglasses. In the end, Deepika chose a sleek bun, blush pink lip shade, feathered brows, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and a hint of highlighter for the glam picks.