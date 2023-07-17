Alia Bhatt with Ranveer Singh promotes Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in gorgeous hot pink saree. See pics and video

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are all set to star in Karan Johar's upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The two stars travelled to Vadodara, Gujarat, to promote their film. Alia and Ranveer greeted the crowd and had a blast while meeting their fans at the venue. They also wore head-turning outfits for the occasion. While Ranveer looked dapper in an all-black look, Alia stunned in a colour-blocked saree. Her ethnic ensemble stole the show. Alia Bhatt with Ranveer Singh promotes Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in Vadodara. (Instagram)

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh promote Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Pictures and videos of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in Vadodara were posted on social media by paparazzi accounts. Alia also shared some snippets from the event and gorgeous pictures of her ethnic look. She captioned the posts, "Majama in Vadodara, "Rocky aur Rani are all set to tell their Kahaani," and "[Queen emoji] moment." The photos show her in a hot pink and neon green-coloured silk saree, styled with a matching blouse. Scroll through to read our download on her traditional look.

'Rani' Alia Bhatt in a saree

Alia Bhatt's hot pink and neon green silk saree featured a green-coloured patti on the pallu and broad borders on the hem. She wore the six yards elegantly in traditional style, with pleats done on the front and pallu draped on her shoulder in a floor-sweeping length.

Alia Bhatt stuns in a gorgeous saree during Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promotions, (Instagram)

Alia teamed the six yards with a matching blouse featuring a wide plunging square neckline accentuating her decolletage, a back cut-out, a bustier silhouette, and a cropped hem. Lastly, she chose oxidised silver jhumkis and high heels to accessorise the drape.

For the glam picks, Alia went with side-parted open wavy tresses, kohl-lined eyes, bold eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, rouged cheekbones, feathered brows, a dainty black bindi, mascara on the lashes, beaming highlighter, and a glossy blush-pink lip shade.