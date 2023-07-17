Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani's fans love their simplicity as they prove less is more with no makeup, chic airport looks

Actors Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani love their comfort when it comes to travelling, which is why their simple airport looks get love from fans each time they get clicked flying out of the bay. Alia and Kiara know how to play with comfort and versatility. Moreover, it shows in their jet-set fits - case in point: their minimal outfits at the airport today. While the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Ki Kahani actor wore the classic white shirt and denim jeans, Kiara stunned in an all-white blouse and pants look. Scroll through to check it out. Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani's fans love their simplicity at the airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt's minimal look

Alia Bhatt's classic white shirt features a collared neckline, front button closures, full-length sleeves, curved hem, and a relaxed fitting. She wore it with light-blue boyfriend denim jeans featuring patch pockets and a distressed design. She styled the ensemble with a centre-parted sleek ponytail, gold hoop earrings, chunky white sneakers, a large tote bag, a no-makeup look, glossy lips, and a dewy base.

Kiara Advani's airport fit

Kiara wore an all-white sleeveless cardigan blouse to the airport with flared pants. While the top features a V neckline, contrasting black borders, front button closures, patch pockets, and a relaxed fitting, the bottoms have flared hem and high-rise waist. She styled it with a yellow chain shoulder bag, high heels, open locks, feathered brows, blushed cheeks, and no makeup.

Fans praise Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani

Fans loved Alia's airport look and took to the comments section to compliment her. One user wrote, "I love her simplicity." Another commented, "Looking radiantly beautiful." A few other fans called her 'cute' and 'elegant' under her paparazzi clip.

Similarly, Kiara's fans praised her simplicity in the comments section of her paparazzi video. A fan commented, "I really like her simple airport looks, she's naturally pretty." Another wrote, "Definition of 'Sadgi me sundarta hai [There is beauty in simplicity]'." A user remarked, "Everytime it's Kiara who steals the show."