Alia Bhatt serves boss babe supremacy in chic suit, her ponytail steals the show and should be your go-to hairdo: Watch

Actor Alia Bhatt's sartorial choices are as diverse as the acting roles she picks. Never one to shy away from experimenting with different styles, Alia's elegant yet comfortable fashion choices inspire her fans and fashion enthusiasts regularly. Even her latest photoshoot is making a splash online. It shows the star in a pinstriped suit, serving boss babe supremacy. However, for us, her ponytail stole the show. Scroll through to check out her pictures in the ensemble. Alia Bhatt serves boss babe supremacy in a chic suit for new photoshoot. (Instagram)

The Internet loves Alia Bhatt's boss babe supremacy in a chic suit

Alia Bhatt shared pictures from her photoshoot on Instagram with the caption, "Kal raat (last night)." The post shows her dressed in the stylish powersuit, styled by celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia. Alia wore the ensemble to attend an event last night. Fans loved her boss babe look in the two-piece outfit and flooded the comments section with compliments. A fan commented, "I can't take my eyes off." Another called her 'Queen'. A user wrote, “In love with your style.”

Alia Bhatt's look decoded

The pinstriped suit features a blazer with wide-notch lapel collars, padded shoulders, pulled-back full-length sleeves, a double-breasted silhouette, front button closures, a tailored fitting, patch pockets, and a long hem length. Alia went shirtless underneath the jacket, giving an oomph factor to her look.

Alia teamed the blazer with matching pinstriped pants featuring a high-rise waistline and a flared silhouette. She styled the two-piece suit set with minimal accessories, including strappy black pumps, statement gold swirl earrings, and shimmering diamond rings.

Alia Bhatt's ponytail steals the show

For the hairdo, Alia styled it in a centre-parted bubble braid with a few loose strands sculpting her face. It should be your go-to hairstyle for the next outing. In the end, Alia chose a subtle pink eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, glossy mauve lip shade, rouged cheekbones, beaming highlighter, and a dewy base for the glam picks.