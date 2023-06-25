Kiara Advani with Kartik Aaryan at Satyaprem Ki Katha Jaipur event stuns in mirror jacket with floral bra top and pants

Actors Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan travelled to the pink city - Jaipur - to promote their upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha. Kartik shared snippets from the grand promotional schedule of the movie and even got clicked at the airport with Kiara by the paparazzi. The pictures and videos from the occasion show Kiara and Kartik in stylish looks. However, Kiara's head-turning ensemble stole the internet's heart. Fans loved the look and showered the star with compliments. Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan promote Satyaprem Ki Katha in Jaipur.(Instagram)

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan at Satyaprem Ki Katha promotions

Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to share a picture and a video of himself and Kiara Advani from the Jaipur promotional schedule of their film Satyaprem Ki Katha. He captioned the photo, "Pakka? Sau Takka! SatyaPrem Ki Katha. 5 days to go," and the video, "Spreading love in the Pink City #SatyaPremKiKatha." The snippets from Jaipur show Kiara and Kartik doing the signature pose from their film. Meanwhile, the paparazzi video showed the two actors arriving in Mumbai and greeting the media. Scroll through to check it out.

Kiara Advani's promotional look decoded

Kiara's mirror-work jacket features padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, an open front with a single button closure, mirror embellishments, intricate threadwork, sequinned patterns, and a tailored silhouette. Meanwhile, she styled the jacket with a rust-orange floral-printed bra top featuring a white flower pattern, a plunging neckline, and cropped hem exposing her midriff.

Kiara styled the jacket and bralette set with matching rust orange-coloured pants adorned in a white floral pattern, a high-rise waistline, and a flared silhouette. She accessorised the ensemble with embellished high heels and a mint green-coloured top handle bag.

Lastly, Kiara chose berry-toned lip shade, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, subtle eye shadow, rouged cheekbones, a dewy base, mascara-adorned lashes, beaming highlighter, and a matte base. Centre-parted open silky locks gave the finishing touch to her promotional ensemble.

Meanwhile, Kartik complemented Kiara in a white round-neck T-shirt and acid-washed denim jeans with a distressed design. He completed the look with a rust-orange-coloured shacket featuring a collared neckline, black button closures with an open front, full-length sleeves, patch pockets, and a tailored fit. A trimmed beard, back-swept hairdo, and suede boots completed the look.