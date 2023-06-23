Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha promotional look in a sensational Jacquemus mini skirt costs 98k. See pics

Actor Kiara Advani has been on a tight schedule with the promotions of her upcoming film with Kartik Aaryan, Satyaprem Ki Katha. However, it hasn't stopped Kiara from serving one incredible sartorial moment after another. The latest is the star dressed in an off-white bodysuit and a statement-making mini skirt from the French luxury brand Jacquemus for one promotional event. Kiara Advani wears a Jacquemus mini skirt for promoting Satyaprem Ki Katha. (Instagram)

Kiara Advani shares pictures of her head-to-toe Jacquemus look

Kiara Advani took to Instagram to share pictures of her promotional look for Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. The paparazzi also clicked Kiara at the promotions schedule with Kartik and shared photos and videos of the two stars. A page shared Kiara's video on Instagram and captioned it, "Oh my gawdd!! [wink emoji] Is she the new Barbie? Kiara Advani looks super cute and beautiful in her look today." Check out the posts below.

Price of Kiara Advani's Jacquemus mini skirt

Kiara's Jacquemus look features an off-white-coloured bodysuit and a mini skirt. The statement-making bottoms are called La mini jupe Artichaut and come with an asymmetrically draped waist, topstitched ruffled with frayed design, an adjustable tie featuring a large pearl, a fitted silhouette, and a super cropped asymmetric hem. It is worth ₹98,055 (USD 1,195).

The price of Kiara Advani's Jacquemus skirt. (Jacquemus.com)

Kiara wore the skirt with a bodysuit featuring a collared design, a plunging V neckline, half-length sleeves, a ribbed design, contrast buttons on the torso, and a bodycon fitting highlighting her svelte frame.

Kiara accessorised the ensemble with beige embellished strap high heels and silver and gold jewellery, including patterned hoop earrings and rings. Lastly, she chose centre-parted open tresses, nude pink lips, rouged cheekbones, a dewy base, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, and a subtle eye shadow for the glam picks.

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha is all set to hit the theatres on June 29. The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.