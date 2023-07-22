Alia Bhatt in chiffon saree and show-stealer bustier blouse, Ranveer Singh in grey suit serve fashion excellence: Watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh promoted the new song from their film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani at Spotify's Music Concert. The two stars served fashion excellence at the event with their dapper and elegant looks. While Alia stunned in a black chiffon saree, Ranveer made a suave entry in a grey suit. However, Alia's bustier blouse became the show-stealing element for us. Scroll through to check out their pictures and videos. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh promote their film's song What Jhumka? from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani at Spotify Music Concert. (HT PHOTO/Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh promote Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song at Spotify's Music Concert

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh attended Spotify's Music Concert. Their new song What Jhumka? from the film was released recently, and they promoted it at the event. The paparazzi clicked the duo at the event dressed in impeccable looks. The snippets show Alia and Ranveer interacting with the media and their fans, Alia singing a song from the film, vibing to their What Jhumka? song, and more.

Alia Bhatt in a saree and show-stealer blouse

Alia Bhatt's mood board for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promotions has been all about chiffon sarees. The star even wears them in the movie. So, it is fitting she wore a beauteous six yards for the event. She chose a sheer black saree and wore it elegantly in traditional style with pleats on the front and pallu falling from the shoulder. The embroidered borders added a touch of grace to the traditional ensemble.

Alia styled the six yards with a bustier blouse featuring a fitted bust, a deep wide neckline, broad straps, a cropped infinity-style hem, and a plunging back detail. She accessorised the ensemble with statement jhumkis, rings, and high heels. Lastly, a sleek hairdo, bold eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, kohl-lined eyes, darkened brows, a bindi, blush pink lips, and glowing skin rounded off the glam picks.

Ranveer Singh's outfit decoded

Ranveer Singh attended the event in a grey suit featuring a cropped blazer with a collared neckline, an open front with metallic button closures, full-length sleeves, and padded shoulders. He styled it with a black crew neck T-shirt tucked inside grey-coloured pants featuring a baggy silhouette, high-rise waistline, straight-leg fitting, and side pockets.

Ranveer accessorised his dapper ensemble with chunky black Chelsea boots, statement rings, a stylish chain-link necklace, quirky sunglasses, and his signature diamond ear stud. Lastly, he opted for a side-parted back-swept hairdo and trimmed beard to round it all off.