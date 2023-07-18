Alia Bhatt is unreal in saree; Ranveer Singh serves a dapper look as they promote Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Watch

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh promoted the upcoming Karan Johar film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani today. After a short trip to Vadodara, Gujarat, the two stars travelled to Delhi to promote their movie. Alia channelled her character Rani - who wears beauteous sarees in the songs and trailer released online, for the occasion. She draped herself in a beauteous ombre saree. Meanwhile, Ranveer complemented her in a dapper black suit. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh promote Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in Delhi. (Instagram)

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh promote Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in Delhi

Paparazzi pages took to Instagram today to share photos and videos of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in Delhi, where they are promoting Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The snippets show Alia and Ranveer having a blast, greetings the media personnel, and clicking pictures together. Fans loved their elegant and classic look for the occasion and showered them with heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Alia Bhatt's ombre look decoded

Alia Bhatt chose an ombre chiffon saree to promote Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in Delhi. The six yards features light blue, peach, and mauve shades blended together to create an ombre effect. The scalloped patti embroidery in a light blue shade elevated the drape. Lastly, she wore the saree elegantly in traditional style, with pleats on the front and pallu falling from the shoulder in a floor-sweeping length.

Alia teamed the saree with a sleeveless light-blue coloured blouse featuring a plunging V neckline, a cropped midriff-baring hem length, and a fitted silhouette. She chose striking accessories to elevate the look, including oxidised silver jhumkis and a statement ring.

Meanwhile, Alia chose kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, subtle eye shadow, feathered brows, glossy mauve lip shade, rouged cheekbones, a dewy base, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks. Centre-parted open wavy locks gave the finishing touch.

Ranveer Singh's dapper look

Ranveer Singh complemented Alia in a sleek black suit featuring a double-breasted blazer featuring notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves, padded shoulder, a tailored figure-hugging fit, front button closure, and patch pockets. He completed the dapper look with a white collared button-down shirt and black straight-fitted pants.

Lastly, Ranveer chose black Chelsea dress boots, black-tinted futuristic sunglasses, a sleek chain, and diamond-studded earrings for the accessories. Side-parted back-swept hairdo and a trimmed beard gave the finishing touch.