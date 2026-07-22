Do mental workouts matter as much as physical exercise? Neurosurgeon Dr Anurag Saxena explains
The brain is the most important organ within the body and as such requires regular workout to function properly, shares Dr Anurag Saxena on World Brain Day.
People often prioritise physical fitness by going to the gym, walking regularly, or eating a healthy diet. However, the brain, which is the body's most powerful organ, also requires regular exercise to stay sharp and function at its best.
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In an interaction with HT Lifestyle on World Brain Day, neurosurgeon Dr Anurag Saxena stated, “Just as muscles become stronger with consistent workouts, the brain benefits from activities that challenge memory, attention, reasoning, and problem-solving.”
The importance of taking conscious steps to maintain good brain health is greater in today’s fast-paced world that abounds in digital screens, stress and lack of sleep. Dr Saxena went on to elaborate on why the brain needs exercise, and everyday habits that keep the organ healthy.
Why does your brain need regular exercise?
The neurosurgeon explained that the brain thrives on stimulation. Activities that challenge memory, attention and problem-solving help with the brain’s ability to form and reorganise neural connections.
“Reading, learning a new skill, solving puzzles or having meaningful conversations will strengthen your brain,” stated Dr Saxena. “Combined with good sleep and physical activity, these habits support better concentration, emotional regulation and long-term cognitive health.”
A sedentary lifestyle for the brain has consequences that extend beyond forgetfulness, cautioned Dr Saxena.
Habits to build a healthier brain every day
Dr Saxena shared the following daily habits to support brain health.
- Challenge the mind: Spending some part of your day reading, learning a language or solving puzzles improves cognitive flexibility.
- Prioritise quality sleep: Seven to nine hours of uninterrupted sleep allows the brain to restore memories and clear metabolic waste.
- Move the body: Brisk walking, yoga or strength training improves blood flow to the brain and supports cognitive performance.
- Stay socially connected: Conversations and shared activities reduce loneliness and stimulate multiple areas of the brain.
- Eat healthy: Include omega-3-rich food, nuts, berries, leafy green vegetables and whole grains to support neuronal function.
When should one seek help?
Persistent forgetfulness, difficulty focusing, unexplained mood changes, prolonged anxiety or depression should never be dismissed as ‘normal stress,’ according to the neurologist.
“Early diagnosis by a professional will help identify underlying neurological or psychological conditions before they progress. Timely help through counselling, lifestyle changes or medical treatment leads to better results,” he stated.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Dr Anurag Saxena, MBBS, MS, MCh, FRCS, is the Cluster Head Delhi / NCR of the Department of Neurosurgery and Consultant Spine Surgeon at Manipal Hospital Dwarka, New Delhi.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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