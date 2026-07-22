Do mental workouts matter as much as physical exercise? Neurosurgeon Dr Anurag Saxena explains

People often prioritise physical fitness by going to the gym, walking regularly, or eating a healthy diet. However, the brain, which is the body's most powerful organ, also requires regular exercise to stay sharp and function at its best.

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In an interaction with HT Lifestyle on World Brain Day, neurosurgeon Dr Anurag Saxena stated, “Just as muscles become stronger with consistent workouts, the brain benefits from activities that challenge memory, attention, reasoning, and problem-solving.”

The importance of taking conscious steps to maintain good brain health is greater in today’s fast-paced world that abounds in digital screens, stress and lack of sleep. Dr Saxena went on to elaborate on why the brain needs exercise, and everyday habits that keep the organ healthy.

Why does your brain need regular exercise? The neurosurgeon explained that the brain thrives on stimulation. Activities that challenge memory, attention and problem-solving help with the brain’s ability to form and reorganise neural connections.

“Reading, learning a new skill, solving puzzles or having meaningful conversations will strengthen your brain,” stated Dr Saxena. “Combined with good sleep and physical activity, these habits support better concentration, emotional regulation and long-term cognitive health.”

A sedentary lifestyle for the brain has consequences that extend beyond forgetfulness, cautioned Dr Saxena.