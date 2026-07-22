Quote of the day by Selena Gomez: 'I had everything and I was absolutely broken inside'

What did Selena Gomez say?

Years later, her message holds: success doesn’t shield you from struggle, but vulnerability can. Here is the exact quote from her live broadcast:



“In 2014, this stage was actually the first time that I was authentically 100 percent honest with all of you. I think it's safe to say most of you know my life whether I liked it or not. And I had to stop. Because I had everything, and I was absolutely broken inside. I kept it all together enough to where I would never let you down, but I kept it too much together to where I let myself down. I don't want to see your bodies on Instagram. I want to see what's in here (gesturing to her heart). I'm not trying to get validation, nor do I need it anymore... but if you are broken, you do not have to stay broken. That's one thing you should know about me: I care about people. And this is for you.”