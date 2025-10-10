World Mental Health Day 2025: 25 inspiring quotes and sayings to celebrate

World Mental Health Day, a global observance, reminds people about the importance of mental health in their lives. In 1992, the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH) designated October 10 as World Mental Health Day to provide a platform for awareness and advocacy for global mental health. In 1994, the WHO became a good partner and expanded the day’s reach by linking it to bigger health initiatives. World Mental Health Day is observed globally on October 10 every year.

The campaign for World Mental Health Day 2025 is a call to action, urging that the mental and psychosocial well-being of widows and orphans of wars, victims of natural disasters, and the public infected during health crises should be supported. According to the WHO, mental health of one out of five people affected by disasters is poor, and it is very important to help them cope with it.

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day 2025, here is a look at 25 quotations that uplift and celebrate the triad of healing, courage, and the power of vulnerability:

“Out of suffering have emerged the strongest souls; the most massive characters are seared with scars.” (Khalil Gibran, The Broken Wings)

“What mental health needs is more sunlight, more candor, and more unashamed conversation.” (Glenn Close)

“You do not have to control your thoughts. You just have to stop letting them control you.” [Dan Millman, Way of the Peaceful Warrior (1980)]

"You may encounter many defeats, but you must not be defeated." [Maya Angelou, I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings (1969)]

"The only way to keep your health is to eat what you don’t want, drink what you don’t like, and do what you’d rather not." [Mark Twain, Following the Equator (1897)]

"Mental health is a private matter, but stigma is a public health crisis." [Patrick W. Corrigan, The Stigma of Disease and Disability (2006)]

"Sometimes the most productive thing you can do is rest." [Mark Black, The No-Nonsense Guide to Mindfulness (2018)]

"Your mental health is a priority. Your happiness is an essential." [Sijdah Hussain, The Beauty of Burnout (2020)]

"It’s okay not to be okay. Just don’t give up." [Demi Lovato, Speech at the Democratic National Convention (2016)]

"The worst battle you have to fight is between what you know and what you feel." [Ashly Lorenzana, Sexy Like a Heart Attack (2011)]

"You are not your illness. You have an individual story to tell." [Patrick W. Corrigan, TEDx Talk on Mental Health Stigma (2014)]

"Breathe. Let go. And remind yourself that this very moment is the only one you know you have for sure." [Oprah Winfrey, O, The Oprah Magazine (2008)]

"Healing takes time, and asking for help is a brave step." [Brené Brown, Daring Greatly (2012)]

"You yourself, as much as anybody in the entire universe, deserve your love and affection." [Buddha, Dhammapada (ancient text, c. 3rd century BCE)]

"Mental health and physical health are intertwined—treat them as one." [Michelle Obama, Becoming (2018)]

"The greatest healing therapy is friendship and love." [Hubert H. Humphrey, Speech to the American Medical Association (1965)]

"You deserve to be healthy. You deserve to be happy." [Selena Gomez, Instagram post on mental health (2020)]

"Caring for myself is not self-indulgence, it is self-preservation." [Audre Lorde, A Burst of Light (1988)]

"One small positive thought in the morning can change your whole day." [Dalai Lama, The Art of Happiness (1998)]

"Vulnerability is the birthplace of innovation, creativity, and change." [Brené Brown, TED Talk "The Power of Vulnerability" (2010)]

"It’s not the load that breaks you down, it’s the way you carry it." [Lou Holtz, Wins, Losses, and Lessons (2006)]

"Self-care is how you take your power back." [Lalah Delia, Vibrate Higher Daily (2019)]

"The best way out is always through." [Robert Frost, A Servant to Servants (1914)]

"Mental health is everyone’s responsibility." [World Health Organization (WHO), World Mental Health Day Campaign (2017)]

"I am not what happened to me, I am what I choose to become." [Carl Gustav Jung, Modern Man in Search of a Soul (1933)]

FAQs:

Q1. When is World Mental Health Day observed?

It is observed globally on October 10 every year.

Q2. What is the theme for World Mental Health Day 2025?

The 2025 theme focuses on supporting the mental health and psychosocial needs of people affected by humanitarian crises.

Q3. Why is World Mental Health Day 2025 important?

It raises awareness, reduces stigma, and promotes better access to mental health care for everyone.