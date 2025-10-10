World Mental Health Day 2025: Psychologist reveals 4 early warning signs you may need therapy

World Mental Health Day 2025: October 10 is observed as World Mental Health Day. It marks the importance of having open conversations around mental wellness. Often, the discourse that follows on this day also sheds light on reaching out to professional support. But how to identify when it may be the right time to seek help for mental health? Is it a mood, a passing phase or something deeper? If you are withdrawn and isolate yourself often, reach out to a professional for help. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

To understand the first signs, Ruchika Kanwal, founder and clinical psychologist at Anamkaaruh Therapy Care and Counselling, shared with HT Lifestyle that detecting subtle emotional, behavioural and physical changes early on can help people seek support before the distress turns into a full-blown crisis.

Bursting myth: Changing the mindset

You don't have to hit rock bottom to ask for help. Often, therapy is associated with severe mental illness, but the reality is different. Therapy is also a tool to support your mental health and grow emotional resilience.

Ruchika shared from her clinical experience that she too very frequently hears from her clients about this dilemma. People refrain from seeking help as they downplay their struggle because they are not serious enough.

"One of the most common things I hear from clients as a clinical psychologist is, 'I wasn't sure if what I'm feeling is bad enough to see someone.' A lot of people think that therapy is only for times of crisis, so it's a good reason to be hesitant. In fact, getting professional help isn't just about treating mental illness; it's also about keeping mental health in check before it gets too bad," the psychologist explained.

The first goal is to change the mindset that no emotional distress is minor, as it is subjective for everyone. Moreover, timely professional care helps address mental health struggles before they can escalate further, preventing complications.

First signs you need to know

Everyone, every now and then, hits a slump sometimes. But how do you know that your low period is something you shouldn't brush off or mask with self-depreciating humour? Bottling up will only make things worse. There are some signs encompassing emotional, social and behavioural changes.

1. Poor motivation

The first sign Ruchika highlighted was the lack of motivation. Often being misunderstood as being lazy, a dip in energy can signal emotional distress. The psychologist noted that when people lose interest in things they used to like, or feel tired all the time without knowing why, they should reach out to an expert for help. She emphasised, “It is one of the early signs that you are running out of ways to deal with things.”

2. Volatile emotions

If you are anxious all the time, bitting your nails, consider it one of the signs of emotional distress. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Emotions naturally feel like a rollercoaster, but the psychologist warned that when the fluctuations happen frequently, it is a cause for concern.

“When these (turbulent) feelings happen a lot, are very strong, or start to control how you act, that's when you should get help from a professional. If you have anxiety, irritability, mood swings, or feelings of emptiness that last more than a few weeks, you should not ignore them," she explained.

3. Physical changes

A headache is not just a migraine problem; it can also reflect inner mental distress. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Mental distress shows up in your body, too. Ruchika revealed that shifts in sleep or appetite are one of the ‘strong signs.’ Frequent headaches, stress, stomach problems, or trouble sleeping are also other indicators.

4. Behavioural changes

How you interact with others also shows what's happening inside you. The psychologist highlighted that if you are withdrawing from loved ones, arguing a lot or just have trouble expressing what you need, it is a good idea to talk about those things in therapy.

During major life transitions, people also seek help, as Ruchika added, “A lot of people see a psychologist when they are going through changes in their lives, like changing jobs, becoming a parent, losing someone, or ending a relationship.”

Recognising these early signs, or even if you find yourself amidst a big life transition, professional support helps take care of your mental wellbeing.

