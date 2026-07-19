Fact check: Is Gov. Andy Beshear trying to fill Mitch McConnel's Senate seat as he remains absent?

The health of Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has been the biggest headline in the last two weeks. On Friday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said that he got calls from agencies claiming that Mitch McConnell may have died, without elaborating further. Mitch McConnel seen in the first proof of life photo shared by his office (L) and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. (Wires)

Mitch McConnel's health has been the subject of a lot of misinformation, since the 84-year-old was hospitalized. As Gov. Andy Beshear's comments started making headlines, misinformation connected to it started spreading on social media.

One such claim came from Keith Edwards, a popular US-based internet personality who boasts millions of followers across social media.

Is Gov. Beshear Planning To Replace Mitch McConnell? Fact Checking Claim Doubling down on the earlier reports about Gov. Beshear getting calls from agencies about Mitch McConnell's death, Keith Edwards claimed that the Governor is looking for provisions in the constitution to fill McConnell's Senate seat directly, amid his prolonged absence.

Also read: Mitch McConnell update: Conspiracy theorist says 'a lot is wrong' with Senator's new ‘proof of life’ photo

"Governor Beshear is reportedly ready to test whether Kentucky’s constitution lets him fill a Senate vacancy directly — bypassing the GOP’s 2024 special-election law and daring Republicans to take him to court," he wrote, sharing a link about Governor Beshear's claims about getting calls from agencies.

However, Ht.com can confirm that there are no credible reports that suggest that Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is planning to appoint a replacement for Mitch McConnell in the Senate from Kentucky.

McConnell's office maintains that the Senator is currently recovering. So far, two photos of the Senator in the hospital have emerged - the latest of which came with the update that the 84-year-old has now been moved to a rehabilitation center as his recovery continues.

Edwards' claim spread like wildfire on social media thanks to the traction that already existed over Gov. Beshear's previous comments.

According to reporters in Washington DC, Mitch McConnell is currently admitted at the George Washington Hospital in the city. His rehab center is also located inside the hospital, from where the most recent proof-of-life photo from his office came.

Also read: 'Liars': Laura Loomer claims Mitch McConnell's hospital photo is AI-generated

What Andy Beshear Said About Agency Calls Speaking on Katie Couric’s YouTube channel, Governor Andy Beshear claimed that he got "two calls" from "different agencies" suggesting McConnell may have passed away.

“It had been a month before anything had been put out, not even an official statement from Senator McConnell,” he said. “In fact, I’d gotten two calls from different agencies—not state agencies—suggesting he’s passed.”