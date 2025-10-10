World Mental Health Day: Therapist shares 10 leadership tips to create psychologically safe workspaces

Have you ever hesitated to share an idea at work because you feared being judged or dismissed? That’s exactly what a lack of psychological safety feels like. This is more common than most leaders realise, underlining the need to create psychologically safe workspaces. Make employees feel psychologically safe at workplaces.(Freepik)

How to build healthy workplaces

"Psychological safety as a concept has gained wide currency, thanks in large part to the research of Harvard Business School professor Amy C. Edmondson, who in 1999 coined the 'team psychological safety' as a shared belief that one can speak up without fear of negative consequences," certified counselling therapist and life skills trainer Deepak Kashyap, tells Health Shots.

Kashyap, who has over 15 years of experience in corporate wellness, diversity and inclusion, calls psychological safety a strategic necessity. “Organizations that thrive are those where people can think, speak, err, and learn without fear. Teams that feel safe are more innovative, collaborative, and resilient," he adds.

1. Encourage open conversations without judgment

Psychological safety begins with listening. Employees must feel they can voice opinions, concerns, or mistakes without fear of being dismissed or penalised. “True listening means responding with curiosity, not criticism,” says Kashyap.

2. Model vulnerability as a leader

When leaders admit mistakes or acknowledge uncertainty, they set the tone that it’s safe to be human at work. “When leaders normalise imperfection, teams follow suit with openness,” notes Kashyap, who is also the President and Chief Culture Officer at Welspun Group.

3. Respect boundaries and promote work-life harmony

Overwork often masquerades as commitment, but it corrodes well-being and trust. Encouraging rest, flexible hours, and guilt-free downtime builds healthier teams. “Respecting boundaries signals respect for the person, not just the employee,” Kashyap emphasizes.

4. Design transparent policies and systems

Ambiguity breeds anxiety. Clear criteria for evaluations, promotions, and decision-making reduce stress and perceptions of bias. “Transparency doesn’t just build trust, it removes the breeding ground for fear,” he explains.

5. Reward learning, not just results

When only outcomes are rewarded, employees stick to safe bets. Recognizing effort and experimentation fosters innovation and resilience. “Rewarding effort creates a culture of courage,” says Kashyap.

6. Welcome diverse voices and perspectives

Psychological safety thrives when diversity—in thought, gender, culture, or orientation—is respected. “Safety is felt when diversity is honoured as strength, not treated as tokenism,” Kashyap points out.

7. Deliver feedback with empathy and growth in mind

Feedback is essential, but how it’s delivered makes all the difference. Framing criticism with empathy transforms it into fuel for growth. “Tone matters as much as truth in feedback,” Kashyap stresses.

8. Equip managers with emotional intelligence skills

Managers are the frontline custodians of workplace culture. Training them to detect stress, show empathy, and resolve conflict has more impact than any perk. “Psychological safety is built not on policies but on people skills,” says Kashyap.

9. Embed mental health support as a norm

Access to counselling, therapy, and stress management tools signals that well-being is a core priority, not an afterthought. “Proactive support prevents crises before they escalate,” Kashyap explains.

10. Reinforce safety through rituals

Safety isn’t created in a single workshop. It has to be done daily. Rituals like check-ins, safe-space circles, or pulse surveys keep the culture alive.

