Yoga expert reveals the one breathing technique to help reduce anxiety and brain fog

Stress and anxiety have become part of our daily lifestyle and it is essential to practice self-care rituals that keep them at bay. Sonakshi Dhamija, an authorised ashtanga yoga teacher and founder of The Shala Delhi, told HT Lifestyle about a simple yogic breathing technique called Bhramari Pranayama, that can effectively calm your nerves and clear brain fog. Also known as ‘bumblebee breathing’, it is an ancient yoga technique that can not only improve psychological wellbeing but also have a positive effect on cardiovascular and pulmonary health, and relieve conditions like hypertension and tinnitus. Try out this yogic breathing technique that can instantly calm your nerves and clear brain fog.(Sonakshi Dhamija)

How to practise Bhramari Pranayama

Find a comfortable spot and sit cross-legged on the floor, keeping your spine straight and shoulders relaxed. Gently close your eyes and place your index fingers on the cartilage just above the earlobe, between your cheek and ear. Press lightly to partially close your ears. Breathe in slowly and fully through your nose, filling your lungs. Hold for five seconds. Then as you exhale, make a steady humming sound like the buzz of a bee. Ensure your exhalation is slow and prolonged, and keep the sound low-pitched and smooth, allowing the vibration to spread through your head and body. Keep your awareness on the vibration and sound. Sonakshi recommends continuing this for five to 15 minutes, and feel the calming effect as it resonates in your mind and body.



Cognitive benefits

According to Sonakshi, practising this breathing technique during times of stress or brain fog produces an “immediate calming effect.” She said, “If somebody's having actual anxiety, somebody's feeling actually uneasy and they don't know what to do, they can just do this and it really helps.” According to a study conducted by the Indian Journal of Physiology and Pharmacology, those who practice Bhramari Pranayama regularly experience lower levels of stress, anxiety, depression, sympathetic activity and blood pressure. It improves attention span, quality of sleep, parasympathetic activity, vagal activity and pulmonary functioning.

Dhamija also mentions the effectiveness of the pranayama in managing stress and anxiety. According to her, practising Bhramari Pranayama during periods of stress “really helps you put your mind in some other place and break that part of the day for you.” She also added, “It can be done multiple times in a day - when you wake up, before you go to bed, during the day if you need a little breather.” The breathing technique can be practiced for a duration of five to 50 minutes, but the yoga instructor mentioned that doing it for as long as 50 minutes can be challenging and requires added effort and focus; it can be practised by professionals like herself.

She highlights that this simple but effective breathing technique can be performed by anyone, and it does not have any fitness requirements or need any equipment. “You just need to be able to breathe and do this,” she said and added, “It just creates an echo chamber inside your own head and your own mind. And the vibrations that are created with the breath - with the sound of the breath - that stay within you, have a really calming, positive effect on your brain’s psychological function, and that is what eventually calms you down.”

