Yoga expert recommends 3 asanas to beat anxiety and stress: Child’s pose to Paschimottanasana

Yoga is more than a physical workout, it’s a powerful practice that calms the nervous system and soothes the mind. Stress and anxiety often build up silently, manifesting as physical and mental symptoms. Practising yoga can help manage these signs, restore balance, and promote deep relaxation. Balasana stretches the spine, which in turn relaxes the back muscles.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, author, columnist and founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, said, “Yoga puts forth a very gentle but powerful solution which is to calm the nervous system and bring balance back into your day-to-day life. With mindful breathing and steady postures, the body relaxes, the mind clarifies, and inner peace begins to take root.” Also read | Yoga and wellness coach reveals breathing technique that can reduce anxiety in just 5 minutes

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar further shared a few yoga asanas that can help in calming the mind and body and managing stress and anxiety.

1. Balasana (child’s pose):

The head rests on the mat which in turn brings about a great feeling of security. It stretches the spine, which in turn relaxes the back muscles and also puts ease into mental pressure. Slow and rhythmic breathing while in this pose brings comfort to the mind and helps to foster a quiet space within.

Paschimottanasana.(Pexels)

2. Viparita Karani (legs-up-the-wall pose):

We place the legs against the wall which in turn improves circulation toward the heart, which in turn calms the nervous system and reduces fatigue. This easy inversion which in turn soothes tired legs and brings about a quiet mind which in part may help quiet racing thoughts. Only a few minutes in that position can feel like a reset for both body and mind. Also read | Feeling anxious? Yoga expert shares 6 asanas to calm your overthinking mind

3. Paschimottanasana (seated forward bend):

It is a gentle forward bend that brings about introspective and quiet reflection. It stretches the hamstrings and spine as it also relieves tension in the shoulders and neck. The pose also has a tendency to slow the breath which in turn supports steadiness and in that it clarifies the mind which makes it very helpful during stress.

“With regular practice the breath becomes easier, the mind steadier, and the body lighter. Even to dedicate 10 minutes a day to these postures is to turn restlessness into peace and at the same time to improve emotional resilience,” added Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar. Also read | Yoga for inner peace: 10 exercises to tackle anxiety and nurture mental health in New Year 2024

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.