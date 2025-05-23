Feeling anxious? Yoga expert shares 6 asanas to calm your overthinking mind

Anxiety can be distressing, often making you overthink multiple scenarios of how a situation might pan out. It's like the mind is always stuck on worst-case outcomes, bracing for impact. Over time, you start to feel worn out, and the mental noise drains you. Anxiety is like a quiet restlessness that's always quietly lurking. Yoga, however, can ground your thoughts, offering solace. Yoga helps you stay in the present, focusing on the asanas, instead of overthinking and being anxious about the future.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, yoga expert and founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, explained how yoga helps to alleviate an anxious mood.

He said, “ Yoga is an ancient practice known for promoting both physical health and mental stability. It is a holistic discipline that offers tools for emotional regulation and self-awareness, helping to achieve mental harmony. Regular yoga practice helps reduce anxiety by calming the nervous system. It plays an important role in promoting mental health.”

The yoga expert shared these 6 yoga asanas and how one can do them:

1. Vrikshasana (Tree Pose)

This asana enhances concentration and stability.

How to do-

Stand in samasthithi

Lift your right foot and place it on your left thigh

Hold your hands in pranam mudra and lift them upwards

Focus on one point and gaze forward

Hold for 10 seconds

Adhomukhasvanasana (Downward Facing Dog)

This asana energises the mind and reduces depression.

Start on your palms and knees

Curl your toes and then straighten your knees

Try to touch your heels to the mat

Hold for 10 seconds

2. Setubandh Sarvangasana (Bridge Pose)

It stimulates the nervous system.

How to do-

Lie down on your back

Fold your knees hip-width apart

Lift your pelvis upwards; your knees and ankles should be aligned

Interlock your hands and stretch forward

Hold for 10 seconds

3. Shant Anulom Vilom (alternate nostril breathing)

It induces deep relaxation and promotes mental peace.

Sit comfortably in Sukhasana

Keep your spine straight and shoulders relaxed

Close the right nostril with your right thumb

Inhale slowly and deeply through the left nostril

Close the left nostril and exhale gently and completely through the right nostril

Inhale slowly through the right nostril, close the right nostril, and exhale through the left nostril

Practice for 5 minutes daily

4. Shant Bhastrika

This practice is ideal for reducing stress and anger. It focuses on cooling the body and mind.

Sit comfortably in Sukhasana with a straight spine

Keep your hands in Gyan mudra

Inhale slowly and deeply, and exhale gently through the nose

Practice 5–10 rounds initially, gradually increasing the time

5. Sheetali Pranayama (cooling breath technique)

This pranayama relieves stress and tension, cools your body, and supports detoxification.

Sit in any comfortable position, such as Sukhasana

Straighten your back and close your eyes

Place your palms on your knees facing up (in Prapti mudra)

Extend your tongue out and fold its sides to form a tube-like shape

Inhale deeply through your rolled tongue

Take your tongue back inside your mouth and close it

Exhale through your nostrils

Repeat 10–15 times

6. Hakini Mudra

To grow in your life, you need the support of many powers. Among these, your mind is the most important power. If your mind supports you, you will grow multiple times, and to build this energy system, we can take help from the Hakini Mudra. It’s a very easy and powerful practice.

Use both hands, connect all fingers so that the tips touch each other, and keep your hands in front of your stomach.

Practising for 10 to 15 minutes early in the morning will give you positive results.

