Malaika Arora shares 4 crunches variations to help you get rid of that stubborn belly fat

Belly fat is often the toughest to lose. No matter how much you work out or watch your diet, that stubborn bulge around the midsection can linger. If you’ve been looking for simple yet effective moves to finally tackle it, Malaika Arora has just the routine. Try out these crunch variations that engage your entire core, helping you lose belly fat.(Unsplash)

The fitness guru shared four powerful moves designed to target and burn stubborn belly fat. In an Instagram video from September 1, Malaika demonstrates four dynamic crunch variations to sculpt your core, working your upper abs, lower abs, and obliques, which requires zero equipment - except for a yoga mat.

Knee to elbow crunch

Lie flat on a yoga mat and engage your core as you lift your upper body off the floor, similar to a crunch. At the same time, drive your elbows forward while bending your knees toward your chest, aiming to bring them together at the midpoint. Malaika recommends performing 3 sets of the knee to elbow crunch, with 12-15 repetitions each. This targets lower abdomen belly fat.

Boat pose crunch

In the same horizontal position, stretch out your arms so that they are parallel to your legs. Lift your torso and extend your legs at the same time, so that they are parallel (like a V). Then pull your knees back toward your chest, while wrapping your arms round them, before extending again. Malaika suggests doing 3 sets of boat pose crunches, aiming for 12-15 reps per set. This targets fat around the obliques.

Ankle tuck crunch

Lying flat on a yoga mat, extend your arms overhead and stretch out your legs. Engage your core to lift your torso and legs at the same time. Bend your knees toward your chest and bring your arms forward. Keep your arms parallel to your shins and try to touch your ankles. Repeat this 12-15 times, across 3 sets.

V-sit hold

Lying flat on your back with arms alongside your body and legs extended, lift both your legs at an angle. Simultaneously raise your torso off the floor and outstretch your arms parallel to your legs (like a V). Hold this position for some time. Malaika suggests 12-15 reps, across 3 sets. This position engages your entire core, targeting upper abs, the lower abdomen and obliques.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.