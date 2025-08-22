Malaika Arora says ‘ghee is my superfood’; shares how she stays fit and youthful at 51 on podcast with Soha Ali Khan

Malaika Arora is a true fitness enthusiast, known for her dedication to regular workouts and a disciplined diet. Even at 51, she looks youthful and flaunts a toned, fit physique. In the premiere episode of All About Her With Soha Ali Khan, released on YouTube on August 22, Soha sat down with Malaika and renowned nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar to discuss fitness, wellness, and diet secrets. Malaika Arora shares her fitness secrets and principles for a healthy life at 51. (Instagram)

Malaika opened up about her daily routine and shared how she manages to stay healthy, and glowing at this stage of life. (Also read: Malaika Arora says ‘avoiding carbs is a myth and leads to hair loss’; champions intermittent fasting with 18-hour window )

What is Malaika’s fitness secret

When Soha asked the secret behind Malaika's amazing look, the actor replied, "I believe in Vocal for Local," Malaika says. "Ghee is my superfood. This is something I have prioritised my entire life."

She adds, “I mean, one would like, I would like to give a lot of credit to jeans, I've never really consulted Rujuta directly, but I know her philosophy. I know what she believes in and how she goes about telling people what they should or shouldn't do. A lot of it is what I incorporate in my life as well, which is literally Vocal for Local.”

‘Ghee is my superfood’

Malaika continues, "I've done that my entire life, eating very basic, home-cooked meals. Ghee is my superfood, literally. These are things she really propagates, but it's something I've been doing my entire life."

She also shares her other principles: “Sleep, water, discipline, consistency, I know these are all words, but when you actually put them into practice, it makes a huge difference in your life. I truly live by these principles.” Reflecting on age, she says, "I'm 51, but I feel it's just a number. Age is not something that defines me, and I think it's very important to live this way."

