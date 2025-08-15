Fitness coach recommends 3 high-fibre foods to reduce bloated, belly fat and keep you full for longer

Belly fat is one of the hardest areas to lose weight in. While one of the primary reasons is often considered to be hormonal issues, there are other reasons as well, which are significantly more related to what you eat. Frequent snacking is also another reason that contributes to weight gain. Controlling appetite is key. Bloating can be reduced by prioritising fibre-rich foods.(Shutterstock)

Women’s weight loss coach Akanni Salako, who frequently shares fat loss tips, revealed in an August 13th post that low fibre intake may contribute to bloating and belly fat. This is particularly true for working women, as he pointed out that they are more likely to snack frequently or rely on on-the-go meals. Fibre also helps to manage cravings.

1. Chia seeds

Chia seeds are tiny but packed with nutrients, rightly earning them the title of a superfood. The coach said, “One ounce of this can give you 10 grams of fibre. This is great for like overnight oats or your smoothies.” Other than fibre, they also contain omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and more.

Chia seeds are added to overnight oats.(Shutterstock)

2. Lentils

Add lentils to salad for a healthy boost.(Shutterstock)

The next one he recommended was lentils. They are a great way to support digestion. He added, “One cup of this gives you roughly about 15 grams of fibre. You can add this to your soups salads or grain bowls.”





3. Sweet potatoes

Sweet potato is suitable for lunch.(Shutterstock)

Finally, sweet potatoes. They help keep you full for a long time, which is why Akanni recommended them for lunch. He said,“One medium sweet potato gives you 4 grams of fibre. This is great to pair with a high protein source to give you a full satiating lunch.”

“All three of these are going to improve your digestion, stabilise your blood sugar and flatten your midsection without cutting carbs,”the fitness coach explained, pointing out that the benefits go beyond just fibre intake. So if you include these foods in your diet, you will manage snacking better, stay fuller and have good energy levels.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.