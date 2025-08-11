Fitness coach shares best ‘fat loss hack’ to lose belly fat forever: ‘Fast in morning, drink black coffee’

Struggling to lose stubborn belly fat? You're not alone. Many find it challenging to shed those last few inches around the waist. Fitness coach Lars Meidell shares in his August 10 Instagram post the best fat loss hack designed to help you shed that stubborn midsection fat for good. Struggling with belly fat? Fitness expert Lars shares effective strategies to reset metabolism. (Shutterstock)

"How do you do a metabolic reset and finally lose your love handles without more cardio or starving yourself? If you're training hard, eating 'clean,' and still stuck with stubborn belly fat, you're not broken, you're just following the wrong strategy," Lars wrote in the caption. (Also read: Fitness coach shares 'easiest plan' to lose 15 kg in 30 days without any crash diets: ‘Eat 2 big meals, 1 light snack’ )

Why most fat loss strategies fail

He added that most men think they need more cardio, less food, better supplements, harder workouts, or just more discipline. But here's the truth: love handles are a metabolic issue, not a motivation issue, and no amount of HIIT, cutting carbs, or fat-burning pills will fix that.

"This is why you're gaining fat around your waist, feeling tired all day, and stuck despite 'doing everything right," says Lars.

5 steps to tackle belly fat

Lars further shares five key steps that can help you reset your metabolism and tackle stubborn belly fat:

Aim for 150 grams of protein daily

Consuming enough protein supports muscle growth, boosts metabolism, and helps you feel fuller for longer.

Walk at least 10,000 steps every day

Staying active throughout the day increases calorie burn and improves overall metabolic health.

Hit the gym three times a week

Regular strength training builds lean muscle mass, which is essential for a faster metabolism and fat loss.

Try intermittent fasting in the morning

Skipping breakfast or limiting your eating window can help improve insulin sensitivity and encourage fat burning.

Drink black coffee during fasting periods

Black coffee can boost metabolism and energy levels without adding calories or breaking your fast.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.