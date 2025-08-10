Fitness coach shares 8 foods you absolutely can't eat if you want to lose weight: Her easy hack for eating pizza on diet

Amaka, a nutritionist, shares fitness and diet tips on her Instagram page, Shred With Amaka. She's known for her weight loss transformation, shedding 25 kg in just four months through a combination of intermittent fasting, detox routines, strength training and more. In an August 8 Instagram post, she spoke about how to effectively lose weight, you should consider limiting or avoiding certain foods. Also read | Trying to lose weight but no results? Make sure these 5 foods are never on your plate If you're craving pizza while on a diet, a nutritionist shared some hacks to make it more diet-friendly. (Freepik)

She said, “You don’t have to ban every 'fun' food forever, but there are certain things that make losing weight so much harder. They’re sneaky because they taste amazing, but they’re either crazy high in calories, don’t fill you up, or mess with your hunger, so you end up eating more later. Here are 8 foods I’d tell you to seriously cut back on if you want to see progress.”

1. Sugary drinks

Amaka said, “Coke, Fanta, sweetened iced tea, energy drinks – they’re basically just sugar water. You drink hundreds of calories, but still feel hungry right after. Swap them for water, sparkling water, black coffee, or unsweetened tea.”

2. Pastries and baked treats

She added, “Doughnuts, croissants, cake, all that good-smelling stuff at the bakery. They’re mostly sugar, white flour, and fat. Tasty? Yes. Good for weight loss? Nope.”

3. Deep-fried foods

“Fries, fried chicken, onion rings – they soak up oil like a sponge, so the calories go through the roof. Air-fry or bake them instead; you’ll still get the crunch,” she added.

4. White bread and refined carbs

According to Amaka, “White bread, pasta, and most bakery rolls give you a quick sugar hit, and then boom, an energy crash, and hunger kicks back in. Go for whole-grain versions instead.”

5. Ice cream and super-sugary desserts

“I know, this one hurts, but the sugar and fat combo makes it so easy to overeat. If you’re craving something sweet, try Greek yoghurt with berries or a little dark chocolate,” Amaka said.

6. Processed meats

She added, “Bacon, sausages, hot dogs… full of salt, preservatives, and fats that are not for your waistline. Switch to lean meats, chicken, fish, or plant proteins when you can.”

7. Fast food burgers and pizza

Amaka said, “Most fast-food pizzas are loaded with refined carbs, fatty cheese, and greasy meat. You can still enjoy pizza; just make it at home with whole-grain bases, lighter cheese, and lots of veggies.”

8. Candy and chocolate bars

She added, “Pure sugar and fat with no real nutrition. They give you energy for like 20 minutes, then leave you more tired and hungry than before.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.