Doctors say even healthy people are at risk from energy drinks: Here’s why

Did you know there are no health benefits to consuming energy drinks? Many believe that being fit protects them from heart issues but energy drinks can still pose hidden dangers. You think you're fit? Beware, how energy drinks secretly stress your heart and mind.

Your heart can’t keep up with your energy drink habit

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Asit Khanna, Principal Consultant and Director - Cath Lab and Cardiology at Yashoda Super Speciality Hospitals in Kaushambi, shared, “Energy drinks contain high concentrations of caffeine, sugar and stimulants such as guarana, taurine and L-carnitine. Caffeine acts as a stimulant, increasing alertness, and when combined with sugar creates a so-called “energy explosion.” This stimulation can be followed by a sudden energy crash. Depending on frequency of consumption, users develop dependence on them.”

Most energy drinks consist of similar ingredients — water, sugar, caffeine, certain vitamins, minerals and non-nutritive stimulants such as guarana, taurine and ginseng.(Shutterstock)

He revealed that regular consumption of energy drinks is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, including:

Increase heart rate, BP (Consuming these beverages, increases BP by average 5.23/3.29 mmHg) Myocardial infarction Spontaneous coronary artery dissection Coronary vasospasm Increased arterial stiffness(promotes ectopic beats/extrasystoles and arrhythmias) Gradual weakening of Heart muscles Increase in platelet aggregation Prolonged QTc interval hence arrhythmias Increased risk of torsades de pointes Weight gain Increased risk of obesity and diabetes

This isn’t hydration, it’s heart damage in a can

Dr Asit Khanna further cautioned, “Risk of developing attention and hyperactivity disorders, insomnia, panic attacks, psychotic episodes, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and cognitive impairments all of which can adversely affect the heart.”

According to the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada, over half of the youth and young adults who consume an energy drink, have reported experiencing an adverse health event, including rapid heartbeat, nausea, and in rare cases, seizures.(Shutterstock)

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Sanjeeva Kumar Gupta, Consultant - Dept of Cardiology at the CK Birla Hospital in Delhi, explained, “Packed with high levels of caffeine and sugar, they can spike heart rate, increase blood pressure and trigger anxiety or sleep disturbances. Over time, frequent consumption can strain your heart and elevate the risk of arrhythmias or other cardiac problems, even in healthy individuals.”

He elaborated, “The mental boost is temporary, but the physiological stress can be lasting. It's important to read labels, stay informed, and choose healthier hydration options like water or natural juices to truly support both heart and mind health.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.