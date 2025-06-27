Doctors say even healthy people are at risk from energy drinks: Here’s why
That sugar-caffeine bomb isn’t giving you wings, it’s weakening your heart. Here's what doctors want you to know about energy drinks.
Did you know there are no health benefits to consuming energy drinks? Many believe that being fit protects them from heart issues but energy drinks can still pose hidden dangers.
Your heart can’t keep up with your energy drink habit
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Asit Khanna, Principal Consultant and Director - Cath Lab and Cardiology at Yashoda Super Speciality Hospitals in Kaushambi, shared, “Energy drinks contain high concentrations of caffeine, sugar and stimulants such as guarana, taurine and L-carnitine. Caffeine acts as a stimulant, increasing alertness, and when combined with sugar creates a so-called “energy explosion.” This stimulation can be followed by a sudden energy crash. Depending on frequency of consumption, users develop dependence on them.”
He revealed that regular consumption of energy drinks is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, including:
- Increase heart rate, BP (Consuming these beverages, increases BP by average 5.23/3.29 mmHg)
- Myocardial infarction
- Spontaneous coronary artery dissection
- Coronary vasospasm
- Increased arterial stiffness(promotes ectopic beats/extrasystoles and arrhythmias)
- Gradual weakening of Heart muscles
- Increase in platelet aggregation Prolonged QTc interval hence arrhythmias
- Increased risk of torsades de pointes
- Weight gain
- Increased risk of obesity and diabetes
This isn’t hydration, it’s heart damage in a can
Dr Asit Khanna further cautioned, “Risk of developing attention and hyperactivity disorders, insomnia, panic attacks, psychotic episodes, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and cognitive impairments all of which can adversely affect the heart.”
Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Sanjeeva Kumar Gupta, Consultant - Dept of Cardiology at the CK Birla Hospital in Delhi, explained, “Packed with high levels of caffeine and sugar, they can spike heart rate, increase blood pressure and trigger anxiety or sleep disturbances. Over time, frequent consumption can strain your heart and elevate the risk of arrhythmias or other cardiac problems, even in healthy individuals.”
He elaborated, “The mental boost is temporary, but the physiological stress can be lasting. It's important to read labels, stay informed, and choose healthier hydration options like water or natural juices to truly support both heart and mind health.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.