Looking to satisfy your sweet cravings while staying healthy? These guilt-free jaggery recipes are dressed to impress

As winter chills set in, nothing beats a steaming plate of gajar ka halwa or sweet kheer to warm the soul. Those comfort food cravings can make sticking to New Year's resolutions tough, but don’t worry—we’ve got you covered! Try these quick, easy, and guilt-free jaggery desserts to satisfy your sweet tooth without derailing your fitness goals. 3 mouth-watering jaggery based recipes

Nolen gurer shrikhand

Nolen gurer shrikhand is made with rich and flavorful date palm jaggery (nolen gur). This healthy treat also uses thick hung curd for a smooth, velvety texture — perfect for satisfying those sweet cravings! The recipe is from The Gastronomic Bong.

Nolen gurer shrikhand

Ingredients: 500g thick yoghurt, 1/2 cup grated nolen gur (date palm jaggery), grated, a pinch of cardamom powder, 2 tbsp chopped pistachios (or any nuts of your choice).

Method: Start by straining the yoghurt to remove excess whey. Lay a cheesecloth over a strainer, add the yoghurt, and gently press to extract the liquid. Let it sit in the fridge for 2-3 hours. Once the yoghurt is thickened, transfer it to a large bowl. Add the grated jaggery and cardamom powder. Mix everything together with a whisk until well combined. Spoon the shrikhand into serving bowls and garnish with pistachios or your favourite nuts. Serve chilled for a refreshing, guilt-free treat.

Gur makhana

If you’re craving a crunchy, sweet snack, look no further than these deliciously indulgent gur makhana! Tis recipe is not only healthy but absolutely addictive, perfect for munching while you cosy up on a winter evening!

Gur makhana

Ingredients: 2 cups Makhana, 3 tbsp palm jaggery, 2 tsp ghee

Method: Heat ghee in a kadhai and add the makhana. Roast them on low heat until they become crispy. Be careful not to burn them; patience is key. Once the makhanas are crispy, sprinkle the grated jaggery over them. The heat will cause the jaggery to melt and coat the makhana. Stir gently and let it cook for another few seconds before switching off the flame. Allow the mixture to cool before serving. Store it in an airtight container for later enjoyment.

Jaggery and honey caramel pudding

For those who love a silky, indulgent pudding but don’t want to compromise on health, this caramel pudding made with jaggery and honey is the answer. The rich caramel flavour combined with the natural sweetness of jaggery and honey creates a dessert that’s both comforting and satisfying.

Jaggery and honey caramel pudding

Ingredients:

For the caramel: 50g sugarcane jaggery, ¼ cup water.

For the pudding: ½ litre milk (2 cups), ½ cup honey (or jaggery, adjusted to taste), 3 eggs, 1 tsp vanilla essence (or ½ tsp cardamom powder).

Method: Start by making the caramel. In a vessel, add jaggery and water and heat over medium flame. Stir constantly to avoid burning. Once the mixture thickens and turns a deep brown, remove from heat and set aside to cool. In a separate bowl, beat together eggs, honey (or jaggery), and vanilla essence (or cardamom powder) gently. Add the milk to the egg mixture, ensuring the milk is at room temperature (not cold). Strain the milk mixture into the cooled caramel, using a fine mesh strainer to ensure a smooth pudding texture. Then steam the mixture in a larger vessel with 3 cups of water for 40 minutes: 10 minutes on high heat, then 30 minutes on low heat. Allow the pudding to cool at room temperature and refrigerate for 4 to 5 hours. Once chilled, run a knife along the edges to loosen the pudding and invert it onto a plate. Serve it cold.

These jaggery-based recipes are the perfect solution for anyone looking to indulge in sweet treats while sticking to healthier habits.