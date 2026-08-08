Black Kite biggest challenge to aviation at Pune airbase; IAF steps up bird hazard control

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has identified the Black Kite as the biggest bird-related challenge to aviation safety at the Pune airbase and has intensified measures to reduce the risk of bird strikes around the runway. Defence PRO Ankush Chavan said poor waste management around the airfield remains the primary cause of the bird menace. (FILE)

The airbase, which supports intensive military flying operations alongside civilian traffic at Pune Airport, faces a persistent bird hazard. Pune Airport handles nearly 240 civil flight movements daily, or about 72,000 annually. Officials said open garbage and waste disposal sites around the airfield attract scavenging birds, particularly Black Kites, increasing the risk during aircraft take-off and landing.

To mitigate the threat, the IAF is installing eight bird deterrent modules across the airfield and has intensified daily patrolling at 16 bird-prone locations near the runway. Officials said the Air Force also regularly monitors bird movement and coordinates with civic authorities to address environmental factors contributing to the problem.

Defence PRO Ankush Chavan said poor waste management around the airfield remains the primary cause of the bird menace.