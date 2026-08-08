SP chose chaos over debate on supplementary budget: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday criticised the Opposition for disrupting proceedings during the recently concluded assembly session instead of participating in the discussion on the ₹59,000-crore supplementary budget. He was addressing a public meeting in Ambedkar Nagar after inaugurating and laying the foundation for 194 development projects worth more than ₹706 crore in the Jalalpur, Alapur and Tanda assembly constituencies. CM Yogi Adityanath in Ambedkar Nagar for the launch of foundation laying of 194 projects worth over ₹706 crore. (PTI)

The chief minister said the supplementary budget contained provisions for employment generation, farmers’ welfare, women’s self-reliance and the uplift of the poor.

“We expected the Opposition to participate in the discussion, but the Samajwadi Party created chaos instead,” he said.

Launching a sharp attack on the SP, Adityanath alleged that the previous government had no interest in the development of Uttar Pradesh, the uplift of the poor, the empowerment of women or employment for youth. He claimed that lawlessness prevailed in the state and riots had become the order of the day during the SP regime.

“Today, there are no curfews or riots in Uttar Pradesh. Everything is peaceful. Now, if anyone threatens to incite a riot, the response is, ‘Aao bachchu, thoda danga karwa lo, main tumhe danga karna sikha deta hoon’ (Come on, kid, try causing a little riot. I’ll teach you what a riot is),” he said.

Adityanath alleged that during the SP government, youths were forced to migrate outside the state in search of jobs, farmers were driven to suicide and every district had a mafia.

“Today, Uttar Pradesh is free from the mafia and riots because the rule of law prevails under the BJP-led NDA government,” he said.

Recalling an incident from 2017, Adityanath said that when he became chief minister and planned a visit to Noida, he was advised against it because of the belief that any chief minister visiting the city would lose office.

“I said if the chair is destined to be lost tomorrow, it can be lost today. We are here to serve the people and address their grievances. Earlier, leaders avoided Noida fearing they would lose power, but ultimately the people removed them from office,” he said.

The chief minister urged people not to give the “SP goons” another opportunity in the 2027 assembly elections. He alleged that during the SP regime, jobs were not given on merit and nepotism dominated the recruitment process.

“Young people could not get jobs without paying bribes. Their rights were usurped, traders lived in fear and youths faced an identity crisis,” he claimed.

Drawing a comparison with the present government, Adityanath said, “From the SP’s ‘One District, One Mafia’, Uttar Pradesh has moved to ‘One District, One Product’, ‘One District, One Medical College’ and ‘One District, One Cuisine’.”

He claimed that the state was now free from mafia, goons, curfews and riots, and that more than nine lakh youths had been provided government jobs.

Targeting the Opposition over Ayodhya, Adityanath said, “What troubles the Congress and the Samajwadi Party is that Ayodhya has received the respect it deserves. The SP ordered firing on Ram devotees, while the Congress questioned the very existence of Lord Ram.”

Assuring youths about employment opportunities, the chief minister said the government had launched several schemes for skill development, education and employment.

Calling Ambedkar Nagar a model of development, Adityanath said the district, once considered backward, is now connected by two expressways.