Heavy rain batters Delhi, triggers widespread waterlogging, traffic snarls

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), it received 16 calls related to fallen trees and nine calls reporting house and wall collapses from across the city. No casualties were reported in any of the incidents.

The India Meteorological Department ( IMD ) issued a red alert for the city for Friday, warning of heavy rainfall, while residents across several parts of the capital complained of delayed civic response and inadequate drainage infrastructure.

Heavy rain lashed Delhi on Friday, inundating residential neighbourhoods and markets, disrupting traffic across major roads and triggering tree-falling and house collapse incidents as commuters struggled to go about their day through widespread waterlogging.

The DFS said a woman and her two children were rescued from a house in Burari after a portion of the structure collapsed around 1pm. Tree-falling incidents were reported from several parts of south Delhi, including Malviya Nagar, Saket, Sainik Farm, East of Kailash and Mahipalpur.

The public works department (PWD) said it received more than 30 complaints through its helpline during the day, with south Delhi emerging as the worst-affected region. Officials said several residential areas witnessed knee-deep waterlogging and water also entered homes in parts of Mahipalpur, Chattarpur, Devli Khanpur and Greater Kailash-2. They clarified that no underpasse or tunnel was flooded on Friday, although minor waterlogging was reported at Pul Prahladpur.

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Despite the PWD’s assertion that no roads were officially closed, commuters reported long traffic snarls in Mahipalpur, Kalindi Kunj, the Red Fort area and other parts of the city because of waterlogging.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said it received 15 complaints of waterlogging, five tree-falling incidents and 14 reports of power outages. An NDMC spokesperson said most complaints were resolved within 30 minutes.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) also received complaints of tree falls and severe waterlogging from several areas, including Burari, Chattarpur and Karol Bagh.