Inspect saplings planted in Paschim Vihar, NGT tells MCD

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to conduct a fresh inspection of the tree saplings that it planted in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar to verify their survival and condition, it stated in an order dated July 30. The tribunal was hearing a 2024 plea filed by a resident of the area Khyati Anand, who had alleged that illegal lopping and pruning of over 250 trees in different blocks of Paschim Vihar had taken place in February and March 2024. (Representative photo)

This is part of a 2024 plea filed by a resident of the area Khyati Anand, who had alleged that illegal lopping and pruning of over 250 trees in different blocks of Paschim Vihar had taken place in February and March 2024.

After inspections, the state forest and wildlife department had held the MCD responsible, and directed it to plant at least 1,000 saplings to compensate it.

HT had reported earlier this year in January that the MCD planted 1,063 saplings as compensatory afforestation.

The government of national capital territory of Delhi (GNCTD) submitted a report of an inspection dated July 15, 2026 which stated 976 of the 1,063 planted saplings were found to be surviving. It also found that a majority of the saplings measured less than six feet in height.

Taking note of the deficit, the NGT has now directed the MCD to carry out additional plantation to replace the saplings which had not survived, and ensure that the required protective measures like tree guards are put in place.

Additionally, the NGT has instructed the MCD and the GNCTD to conduct a joint inspection to assess the survival and status of the plantations. The civic body has also been instructed to geo-tag all the planted saplings and submit a compliance report before the next hearing, scheduled for October 16 this year.