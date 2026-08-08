Outsider: ‘Gurugram’s cuisine makes it unique’

Gurugram has never been just another city for 52-year-old Sameer Dhar, who moved here as a young Kashmiri to pursue his entrepreneurial dreams. Along his journey, he witnessed one of India’s fastest urban transformations. Sameer Dhar (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Born in Anantnag in 1974, Dhar spent his childhood in the valley before moving to Gurugram in 1990. Like thousands who arrived in the city during its formative years, he came with little more than hope and determination.

“I came here as a young man looking for a future. Gurugram wasn’t the city you see today. It was still growing, but you could sense that something big was about to happen,” Dhar recalls.

He began his career with multinational companies, spending several years in the corporate sector before deciding to pursue his passion — food and hospitality. He ventured into the restaurant business, a decision he says was shaped as much by the city as by his own ambitions.

“Gurugram gives people the confidence to take risks. It is also a city that rewards ideas,” he says.

Today, Dhar runs several popular restaurants across Gurugram and has watched the city evolve into one of the country’s most vibrant culinary destinations.

According to him, what makes Gurugram unique is not just the number of restaurants but the diversity of people who call it home.

“People from every state and many countries live here. Naturally, they bring their food, traditions and tastes with them. That diversity is reflected on every dining table in the city.”

From authentic north Indian cuisine and regional Indian delicacies to Japanese, Korean, Mediterranean, Mexican and Italian food, Dhar believes few Indian cities offer the range of dining experiences that Gurugram does.

“As restaurateurs, we must keep innovating because diners here are well-travelled and informed. They appreciate authentic flavours but are equally willing to experiment with something new.”

He says the city’s dining culture has evolved beyond restaurants simply serving food.

“People don’t step out only because they are hungry. They meet friends over coffee, celebrate birthdays, hold business meetings, spend weekends with family or simply unwind after work. Food has become part of Gurugram’s lifestyle.”

Another noticeable shift, Dhar says, has been the growing demand for healthier food options.

“Today’s people are conscious about what they eat. They ask for vegan dishes, gluten-free meals, organic ingredients and healthier alternatives. The industry has adapted because people’s lifestyles have changed.”

Dhar also credits Gurugram’s thriving late-night food scene for adding to its appeal.

“It is one of the few cities where people can step out late at night and still find excellent food. Whether someone finishes work after midnight or simply wants to enjoy a meal with friends, there are plenty of choices. That safe and vibrant food culture has become one of the city’s biggest strengths.”

For Dhar, Gurugram will always be the place where he transformed from a corporate employee into an entrepreneur.

After more than three decades in Gurugram, Dhar still sees the city through the eyes of someone who arrived from the Kashmir Valley looking for a future.

(Sameer Dhar is a resident of Sector 55 in Gurugram and owner of Nowhere Terrace Brewpub)