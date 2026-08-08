GMDA forms 12 teams to clear encroachments in Gurugram

The enforcement wing of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will start a major anti-encroachment drive from Monday to clear roads and green belts under its jurisdiction. A meeting chaired by GMDA CEO PC Meena on Thursday finalised a joint plan for the drive.

The move follows Supreme Court directions issued on Tuesday to the GMDA and other civic agencies to remove illegal encroachments and constructions in the city. A meeting chaired by GMDA CEO PC Meena on Thursday finalised a joint plan for the drive.

According to the GMDA, 12 teams, comprising 36 officials and staff members, have been formed. Each team will have three members, including junior engineers from GMDA enforcement, Infra-1 and Infra-2 divisions and the Municipal Corporation of Manesar.

RS Bhath, district town planner, GMDA said field teams have been deployed to conduct surveys and assess encroachments along GMDA Right-of-Way (ROWs). Status of encroachments in identified areas is expected to be mapped within 24 hours.

“Inspection was conducted at several locations, including Old Railway Road, New Railway Road, Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), Golf Course Extension Road and areas around Sector 4, 7 and 9, where significant encroachments were found,” said Bhath.

He added that public announcements will be made asking people to remove encroachments voluntarily.

GMDA officials said a detailed record of existing encroachments will be prepared to monitor the drive. A database will track status of encroachment in each area, action taken by the enforcement teams and status of the site after the drive.

“The aim is to restore public land and ROWs for their intended use, improve traffic movement and ensure safer and smoother movement for pedestrians and commuters,” said the CEO.

The authority said tenders have been floated to hire patrolling vehicles and manpower to strengthen enforcement across Sector 1 to 115. “Tractors, patrolling vehicles and trained manpower will be hired to ensure strict enforcement and prevent repeated encroachments,” said Bhath.

The drive will cover carriageways, green belts, service roads and footpaths forming part of the ROW of sector-dividing roads under GMDA jurisdiction. Both permanent and temporary structures encroaching upon government or public land will be removed, added officials.