Woman lawyer ‘jumps to death’ from Delhi flyover; husband booked

A 42-year-old lawyer who was found dead under a Haiderpur flyover on Thursday had jumped from the flyover after a fight with her husband in the middle of the road, police said on Friday. Police investigate the death of a 42-year-old lawyer who was found dead under the Haiderpur flyover on Thursday. (Representational Image) (Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)

Police said they have booked her husband, a property dealer, in a case of abetment to suicide.

According to police, on Thursday at around 1 pm, the woman had left her house with her husband on a two-wheeler. While crossing the Haiderpur flyover, they halted and started arguing. “An eyewitness saw the man fighting with the woman. In a while, she walked towards the edge of the flyover and jumped to her death. The husband was standing near the vehicle,” said a senior police officer.

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However, the woman’s family alleged she was pushed from the flyover by her husband. “My mother did not end her life. My father killed her, and the police are not doing anything. He is abusive and would often assault my mother. My mother had some work at ITO, and my father offered to drop her off. I feel he planned this and pushed her from the flyover during the fight,” the woman’s daughter alleged.

Denying the allegations, police said they had taken cognisance of family members’ complaints.

“We are questioning all family members. According to the statement and the facts of the case, a case has been lodged, and the husband is detained,” the officer added.