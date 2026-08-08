Delhi LG reviews monsoon, traffic preparedness; police report fewer waterlogging spots

The Delhi Traffic Police informed lieutenant governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday that the number of waterlogging points in the city has dropped to 65 during this year’s monsoon season till August 5, compared with 194 recorded in 2024. The number of recurrent waterlogging locations also fell to 20 from 53 during the corresponding period last year. Traffic police also told the LG that prosecutions for wrong-side driving increased by 113%, from 164,365 challans issued till July 31 last year to 351,523 during the same period this year. (HT Archive)

The update was shared during a review meeting on traffic management, monsoon preparedness, the Kanwar Yatra and Independence Day arrangements, which was also attended by Delhi Police commissioner Anurag Kumar.

The traffic police also told the LG that prosecutions for wrong-side driving increased by 113%, from 164,365 challans issued till July 31 last year to 351,523 during the same period this year. Between April 8 and July 31, police also registered 2,321 FIRs against habitual and dangerous wrong-side driving offenders.

According to a statement issued by the LG’s office on Friday, enforcement against unauthorised parking also intensified, with the number of challans rising 28% to 1,536,944 till July 31 this year from 1,194,975 during the corresponding period last year.