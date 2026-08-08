DERC to phase out additional surcharge in four years
New Delhi: The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has amended its Open Access regulations to gradually eliminate additional surcharge levied on eligible consumers over four years, a move aimed at making direct power procurement more attractive for large electricity users, officials said on Friday
New Delhi: The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has amended its Open Access regulations to gradually eliminate additional surcharge levied on eligible consumers over four years, a move aimed at making direct power procurement more attractive for large electricity users, officials said on Friday.
The amendments were notified through the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (Terms and Conditions for Open Access) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2026. Delhi power minister Ashish Sood presented the notification in Delhi Assembly on Friday, the first day of the Monsoon Session.
Under the revised regulations, the additional surcharge on consumers availing General Network Access (GNA) or Open Access will be reduced each year and completely phased out within four years from the date the facility is granted, provided if the consumers continue to avail of it.
Open Access allows large consumers such as industries, malls or housing societies, to buy power directly from generators instead of only from their local distribution company such as BSES or Tata Power-DDL.
The notification also states that consumers will not be entitled to any refund, adjustment or recovery of additional surcharge already levied or collected under the existing regulations.
The surcharge will not apply to the extent of the contract demand maintained with the distribution licensee. It will only apply to Open Access consumers who are or have been consumers of the distribution licensee concerned.
The regulations align the definitions of General Network Access and Temporary GNA with those prescribed by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC). A corrigendum issued by DERC subsequently corrected the date on the original gazette notification from March 19, 2025, to March 19, 2026, without altering the substance of the amendments.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSaloni Bhatia
Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.Read More
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