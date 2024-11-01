Woman who shed 7 kg in 2 months and made ‘belly fat disappear’ says to lose weight and look lean 'don't eat less food'

Leana documents her weight loss journey on her Instagram account, fitzyelifts. In one of her posts, she spoke about how her 'belly fat finally disappeared after years of struggling' as she ate 4/5 times a day. Leana, who lost 7 kg in 2 months, said, 'It’s all about making smarter choices that fit your body without feeling deprived'. Now, she has shared what you should do if you want to ‘look lean’: ‘Not eat less’. Also read | Woman who lost 7 kg in 2 months, made 'belly fat disappear' recommends this dessert recipe to fight sugar cravings Leana has spoken about how eating less calories is important. (Instagram/ fitzyelifts)

On difference between eating less. eating less calorie

She showed a glimpse of her before-and-after weight loss body and also many recent meals and said, "If you want to look lean, don't eat less food; eat less calories. Knowing the difference will change your life."

In her long caption, Leana explained, “When people talk about losing fat, they tend to say eat less. Less what? Food or calories? Because there is literally a LIFE-CHANGING difference between both.”

‘You could eat a lot of carbs and still lose fat’

Leana added, "It sounds simple, but if you want to have control over your weight you have to understand that not all foods are equal in calories. You could eat a large volume of low-calorie foods (like vegetables) and feel full, while still maintaining a calorie deficit because the total calories are low. You could eat a lot of carbs and still lose fat. It’s about how you manage your calories. So, the goal isn’t to eat less food, but rather to make calorie-smart choices that let you feel satisfied without overshooting your calorie needs."

More about calorie deficit

If you're looking to lose weight and get in shape, a calorie deficit is key. A calorie deficit is when a person consumes less calories than they burn. Do remember: A person’s individual health and circumstances will affect their calorie needs.

In 2023, Kajal Agarwal, clinical dietician and PCOD expert spoke to HT Lifestyle, about the importance of a calorie deficit for weight loss and how to achieve it through a balanced diet and exercise routine. Here's everything you should know.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.