Are you following a calorie deficit correctly? Fitness coach shares 5 signs you are on the right track

A calorie-deficit diet is commonly followed when you are trying to lose weight. It involves eating fewer calories and burning more calories. What this does is force your body to burn stored fat, and hence leads to weight loss. Calorie deficit is one of the fundamental principles of weight loss diet.(Shutterstock)

Sometimes, in a calorie deficit, many people end up eating too little, even less than their body’s basic requirements, which can be harmful. But don't worry, your body sends alerts to let you know whether your calorie deficit plan is healthy or not.

Danielle Schoenfeld, an online Fitness Coach who posts about weight loss tips, shared in a March 15 Instagram post about some signs that indicate when you are healthily doing a calorie deficit:

Danielle listed out 5 signs which indicate you are doing calorie deficit right:

1. Losing fat, not just weight

When you are doing a calorie deficit well, you will also lose fat. The true progress is not only about what you see on the scale. Danielle wrote, “You’re losing fat, not just weight – The scale might not always budge, but your clothes fit better, your waist looks tighter, and you’re seeing more muscle definition.”

2. You feel a normal hunger level

When you are following a healthy calorie deficit, your hunger becomes manageable. She noted, “You feel a little hungry, but not like you could eat your entire fridge. Some hunger is normal, but you’re not constantly thinking about food or feeling miserable.” So, you don't feel the overwhelming hunger that leaves you thinking about food all day.

3. Good energy

The fitness coach added, “Your energy is solid – No mid-afternoon crashes, no dragging through the day—you feel light, steady, and capable.” The energy remains steady throughout the day, despite eating fewer calories.

4. Workout session feels good

Eating fewer calories can leave you drained after workouts, but when done right, a calorie deficit lets you stay energised and recover well. She explained, “Your workouts still feel good – Maybe you’re not smashing PRs, but you’re still moving well and not feeling weak in the gym.”

5. Sleeping well

“You’re sleeping & recovering properly – No waking up starving, no feeling like you got hit by a truck after workouts. Your body is handling the deficit well.” When you are doing calorie deficit the right way, you no longer feel hungry at night, and your body recovers well without feeling drained after workouts.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.