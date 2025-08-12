Fitness coach who has ‘learnt what really works’, shares 5 steps to ‘lose belly fat and tone the body’

Helen Laverick, an online fitness coach, regularly shares effective tips and strategies for faster weight loss on her Instagram profile. From recommended diets to lifestyle habits to avoid, she offers her followers comprehensive guidance on achieving their fitness goals. On August 11, Helen shared insights on how to shed body fat, reduce belly fat, and tone the body more effectively. Also read | Fitness coach shares best ‘fat loss hack’ to lose belly fat forever: ‘Fast in morning, drink black coffee’ Tips to drop body fat and lose belly fat faster to tone the body. (Freepik)

“I wasted years obsessing over this goal, trapped in a cycle of overtraining, under-eating, and frustration. It nearly broke me. But once I learned what actually works, everything changed. Let me show you the way so you don’t make the same mistakes! First off, let’s clear something up: Spot reduction is a myth. No matter how many ab exercises you do, you can’t target fat loss in just one area,” Helen wrote. Here are 5 steps that she suggested:

1. Optimise your protein intake:

"Aim for at least 1 to 1.5 grams per pound of your body weight. Protein is essential for muscle repair and growth..it keeps you fuller longer and boosts your metabolism, making it a crucial part of your fat-loss journey,” wrote Helen.

2. Embrace weight training and hitting 10k steps:

“Weight training is a game changer. Aim for 3-4 sessions per week. Not only does this help build lean muscle mass (which in turn burns more calories at rest), but it also transforms your body into a fat-burning machine. Plus, steps are a key essential key to fat loss and are so underrated,” the fitness coach suggested.

3. Focus on isolation ab workouts:

"While you can't spot reduce fat, targeting your abs with isolation exercises 2-3 times a week can strengthen and define your core. A strong core improves your posture and overall fitness, even if the visible results take time as you lose overall body fat," Helen added.

4. Prioritise hydration:

“Water is often the unsung hero in fat loss. Staying hydrated helps regulate your metabolism, flushes out toxins, and can even reduce cravings. It’s one of those underrated factors that can have an impact on losing stubborn belly fat,” she wrote.

5. Get quality sleep:

“Never underestimate the power of sleep. Rest not only aids in recovery but also helps regulate hunger hormones and reduces stress. This underrated step is vital in ensuring your body has the time it needs to repair and burn fat effectively,” she added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.