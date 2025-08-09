Fitness coach says 'do these 7 things every day and there’s no way you won’t lose weight'

Weight loss may be an uphill battle, but success requires simple, consistent steps. The moment you add difficult steps to your progress, it builds a recipe for failure. But what are these key things you need to keep in mind to achieve your goals? These 7 steps will ensure that you shed the extra kilos in a healthy way. (Representative Image: Pexel)

Also Read | Woman who lost 89 kg shares why she still doesn't feel healthy: ‘Bloating, migraines, no periods in 6 months'

In an Instagram post shared on August 8, fitness coach Raj Ganpath shared 7 things that can ensure you lose weight in a healthy manner. He shared the 7 essential steps and said, “Do these 7 things, and there is just no way that you won't lose weight.”

7 things that will help you lose weight

Here is your weight loss checklist. Are you ready?

1. Walk as much as you can every day

The exact number of steps doesn't matter, but remember, for every 1,000 steps you take, you burn about 30 to 40 calories, the fitness coach pointed out. So, if you can walk 8,000 or 10,000 steps a day, you will burn between 250 and 400 calories, which he pointed out is ‘excellent’.

2. Exercise at least four days a week

Two days of strength training and two days of endurance training is the perfect combination, per the fitness coach. “Don't overthink it. If you can, add in a couple more days. If you can't, don't worry about it,” he stressed.

3. Maximise the amount of lean protein and vegetables you eat

Next, he suggested, maximising your lean protein and vegetable intake, which means the majority of your plate during any meal should be protein and vegetables. Any kind of protein, any kind of vegetable—just make sure it's not oily, fried, creamy, or rich in any way.

4. Minimise sugars, starches, and fatty foods

“You don't have to eliminate them. But you most definitely need to reduce them; minimise them if you want to create a calorie deficit and lose weight. If you need to, drink more, but make sure you're sufficiently hydrated,” he said. Drink at least two litres of water every day.

6. Sleep at least seven hours every day

You may not be able to do this every single day like clockwork, and that's okay, he advised. “Try to get about 50 hours of sleep every single week. If you can do these six things consistently for the next four to six weeks, you will slowly but surely lose weight. All the best,” the coach said.

7. Don't overeat

Lastly, if you're already doing all of the above steps, then, next step is to never overeat. In every meal, stop eating just before you're satisfied. “This will mean you're a little hungry for an hour or two before your next meal, and that's absolutely ok, and in fact, necessary,” he explained.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.