Health coach shares 5 formulas to lose weight faster: ‘Eat less, move more’

Miranda Popen, a health and nutrition coach, regularly shares valuable insights on diet, workouts, and weight loss through her Instagram profile. From foods that promote fat loss to lifestyle habits that hinder progress, she consistently motivates her followers to live healthier lives. Hormonal balance plays a significant role in shedding the extra kilos faster.(Freepik)

On July 2, Miranda posted guidelines for accelerating weight loss, highlighting “Five formulas to lose weight… but here’s the thing—it always comes back to your hormones,” emphasizing the crucial role hormonal balance plays in achieving sustainable fat loss. Also read | Fitness coach explains why weight loss is harder for short people: 5 tips to smartly drop kilos

1. Balance your hormones

You can lose the weight, but how you keep it off is where hormones come into play. Balancing your hormones ensures that your body can efficiently burn fat and maintain muscle mass, preventing the yo-yo effect.

2. Eat less, move more

Eating less and moving more can help you shed pounds, but without addressing hormonal balance, you’ll likely struggle to maintain your new weight. Proper hormone regulation is key to long-term success.

3. Strength train and eat at maintenance

Strength training while eating at maintenance helps build muscle and lose body fat, but to maximize these benefits, you need balanced hormones. Hormones like testosterone and growth hormone play critical roles in muscle development and fat metabolism.

4. Combine calorie deficit diet with activity and hormonal balance

Combining a maintenance diet with increased activity can help you lose weight, but for optimal fat loss and muscle preservation, you need to ensure your hormones are functioning properly. Hormones like insulin and cortisol must be balanced to prevent fat storage and muscle breakdown. Also read | Woman who lost 17 kgs shows what she eats in a day: ‘It helped me maintain my weight loss for over 2 years’

5. Focus on hormonal health

Eating at maintenance, strength training, and increasing physical activity can accelerate fat loss and muscle gain. However, achieving and maintaining these results requires a focus on hormonal health to ensure your body is in the best state to respond to these efforts.

“How you support your fitness goals can either help or amplify your hormonal goals, and vice versa. Stop thinking of them as two separate things,” Miranda highlighted.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.