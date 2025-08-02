Woman who lost 17 kgs shows what she eats in a day: ‘It helped me maintain my weight loss for over 2 years’

Health and fitness experts never undersell the importance of a good diet when planning for weight loss and that fit body you always dreamt of. A protein-rich, low-calorie daily diet may seem like an easy task but once you actually sit down to chart a meal plan, options run short. Sukhmani Bedi's daily intake includes iced coffee, egg whites, chicken, and yogurt, totaling 130-150 grams of protein and 1200-1500 calories. Pics: Instagram/sukhmani_bedi

So, why not let someone who has aced the game tell you how?

Sukhmani Bedi is a beauty and lifestyle influencer who recently shared her own daily meal plan that has helped her shed almost 17 kgs and keep all that weight off for two years! She shows all that she eats on a regular day and it includes high-protein options which also do not pack on the calories.

A 1200-calorie meal plan

She wrote in her post, "What I actually wanna say is: I loveeee food. I could eat out almost every single day, and for a long time, I did. But over the last 2+ years, I’ve made a conscious effort to fuel my body with more intention. This is what an ideal day of eating looks like for me TODAY. That doesn’t mean I eat like this every day. It’s definitely harder than it sounds, especially when you’re a big foodie at heart.

“But I’ve stopped guilt-tripping myself when I fall off track. Food makes me happy. Life is meant to be enjoyed. And finding that balance between nourishment and joy is what truly feels good to me now. And this is not the most perfect diet-there is none but it’s what helped me maintain my weight loss for over 2 years so I’m happy with it,” she wrote in the caption of her video.

Here's what her daily meals (on most days) look like

Morning:

Sukhmani starts her day with an iced black coffee. Followed by one egg white and two toasts, which is about 35 grams of protein and 285 calories. She also takes isolate whey protein which is about 110 calories and 25 grams of protein.

Afternoon:

For her afternoon snack, she opts for a yogurt pudding with chia seeds and granola. It is about 190 calories and about 22 grams of protein. She also take a collagen powder which she says is ‘amazing for skin health’.

For lunch, she mixes up some chicken, rice and veggies, which is about 400 calories and 35 grams of protein.

Evening:

For a happy treat, Sukhmani steps out for coffee in the evenings or makes it at home. Her dinner is similar to her lunches, with chicken, veggies and yogurt. It is also about 300 calories.

In total, she manages about 130 to 150 grams of protein per day and 1200-1500 calories.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.