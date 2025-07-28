Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's top 3 delicious veg protein-rich moong recipes: North Indian oats tikki to south Indian pesarattu

Moong, a staple in many kitchens, is a powerhouse of nutrition, offering immense health benefits and versatility in cooking. Whether you're looking to boost your energy, improve digestion, or simply add a healthy touch to your meals, moong has got your back. In a February 1 blog on his website, chef Sanjeev Kapoor, highlighted 'how to use moong (whole, split with skin, and split skinless) for maximum benefits'. Also read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's 5 recipes for fitness enthusiasts: South Indian beetroot quinoa pachadi to salad Moong is a nutrient-dense food that provides numerous health benefits, including improved digestion, weight management, and antioxidant properties. Here are some Sanjeev Kapoor recipes featuring moong as the star ingredient. (Instagram/ Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and YouTube/ Sanjeev Kapoor Khazana)

'Incredibly powerful ingredient'

Chef Kapoor wrote that 'one ingredient that has secured the no. 1 spot in his kitchen and continues to surprise him with its versatility and nutritional punch is moong.' He said, “Packed with protein, vitamins, and minerals, moong is truly a powerhouse of nutrition. Whether you’re looking to boost your energy, improve digestion, or simply add a healthy touch to your meals, moong has got your back. It’s not just about eating moong; it’s about using it in the right way to get the most out of it.”

Calling moong an 'incredibly powerful ingredient', he went on to explain the different types of moong – whole green moong, split green moong with skin, and split moong without skin (also known as yellow moong) – and showed how you can use each one for maximum health benefits, from sprouting them to adding them to various dishes.

He also shared recipes for green moong oats tikki (Whole moong or green moong), moong masoor ki dal (Split green gram with skin or chilkewali moong dal) and yellow moong pesarattu (Split skinless green gram or dhuli moong dal):

Whole moong or green moong

He wrote, “Whole moong is one of the oldest and healthiest pulses you can include in your diet. It is rich in protein, fibre, and a range of essential vitamins and minerals. When you consume whole moong, you benefit from its natural fibre, which aids digestion and supports weight management. One of the best ways to enhance the nutritional value of whole moong is by sprouting it. Sprouting unlocks even more nutrients and makes it easier to digest. Sprouted moong is packed with enzymes, antioxidants, and higher levels of vitamins like vitamin C, making it excellent for boosting immunity.”

Green moong oats tikki recipe by Sanjeev Kapoor

Chef Kapoor said, “Give your snacks a healthy twist with these nutritious and delicious green moong oats tikkis. Made with protein-rich green moong and fibre-packed oats, these tikkis offer the perfect balance of taste and health. Simply soak and grind whole moong, mix it with oats, finely chopped vegetables, and aromatic spices, then shape the mixture into tikkis and pan-fry until golden brown. These crispy tikkis are a great evening snack or a wholesome addition to your meals. Serve them with mint chutney or a yoghurt dip for an extra burst of flavour.”

⦿ Ingredients

1½ cups green moong whole, soaked and boiled

½ cup oats powder

1 medium potato, boiled, peeled and grated

1 medium onion finely, chopped

1 tsp red chilli powder + to sprinkle

Salt to taste

½ tsp chaat masala + to sprinkle

2 green chillies, finely chopped

2 tbsps chopped fresh coriander

Oil for shallow frying

Sweet chilli sauce to serve

Green chutney to serve

⦿ Method

1. Take green moong in a bowl, and mash it completely with a masher completely.

2. Add oats powder, potato, onion, red chilli powder, salt and chaat masala. Mix well. Add green chillies and coriander. Mix well. Shape the mixture into tikkis.

3. Heat oil in a non-stick pan, add the tikkis and shallow fry till golden brown on both sides.

4. Sprinkle chaat masala and red chilli powder on top.

5. Serve hot with sweet chilli sauce and green chutney.

Split green gram with skin or chilkewali moong dal

Chef Kapoor said, “This variety of moong dal retains its green skin, making it a rich source of fibre, minerals, and vitamins. The skin of the moong helps slow down digestion, keeping you feeling full for longer. It’s perfect for anyone looking to maintain a balanced weight or manage blood sugar levels. The unique benefit of split moong with skin is that it’s gentler on the stomach than whole moong, making it ideal for those with sensitive digestive systems. Additionally, it is easier to cook and can be used in a variety of dishes like soups, stews, and curries, providing both flavour and nutrition.”

Moong masoor ki dal recipe by Sanjeev Kapoor

He said, “A comforting bowl of moong masoor ki dal is both nourishing and flavourful. To make this simple yet hearty dish, cook split moong with skin and masoor dal in a pressure cooker with water until tender. Then, temper the dal with cumin, mustard seeds, garlic, and ginger for a fragrant base. Add chopped tomatoes, turmeric, cumin powder, and coriander powder, and let it simmer until it thickens. This dish is a fantastic way to enjoy the health benefits of split moong with skin, while also offering a delightful mix of flavors. Serve it with steamed rice or roti for a wholesome meal.”

⦿ Ingredients

1 cup split green gram with skin (chilkewali moong dal), soaked

1 cup split red lentils (masoor dal), soaked

Salt to taste

¼ tsp turmeric powder

1½ tsps red chilli powder

½ tsp dried mango powder (amchur)

2-3 tbsps oil

¼ tsp asafoetida

1 tbsp finely chopped garlic

5-6 dried red round chillies

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 green chilli, finely chopped

1 medium tomato, finely chopped

Fresh coriander sprig for garnishing

⦿ Method

1. Put drained green gram and red lentils in a deep non-stick pan, add 3½-4 cups water, salt, turmeric powder, 1 tsp red chilli powder and dried mango powder and mix well. Cover and cook till green gram and red lentils are done.

2. Heat oil in another non-stick pan, add asafoetida and garlic and sauté till the garlic is burnt. Add round red chillies and onion and sauté for half a minute. Add green chilli and remaining red chilli powder and mix well. Add tomato and mix well.

3. Add this mixture to the cooked dal and mix well. Cook for a minute.

4. Transfer into a serving bowl, garnish with a coriander sprig and serve hot.

Split skinless green gram or dhuli moong dal

“Yellow moong dal, or split moong without the skin, is the most commonly used variety in Indian cuisine. It’s easy to cook, easy to digest, and is known for being rich in protein and other essential nutrients like folate, iron, and magnesium. It’s a perfect addition to your diet if you want to increase your protein intake without feeling too heavy. Yellow moong dal is not only easy to digest but also gentle on the stomach, making it the perfect choice for those seeking a light, nourishing meal. What makes it even more appealing is its versatility, as yellow moong dal can be incorporated into a wide range of dishes, from comforting soups to flavorful khichdi, making it a go-to ingredient for various meals,” chef Kapoor said.

Yellow moong pesarattu recipe by Sanjeev Kapoor

He added, “A wholesome and nourishing meal, yellow moong pesarattu is a delicious pancake made from yellow moong dal. It’s a nutritious and easy-to-make dish that can be enjoyed for breakfast or a light lunch. Simply soak the yellow moong dal, grind it into a smooth batter, and season it with spices like cumin and ginger. Cook the batter like a dosa, and serve with a side of chutney or curd for an extra burst of flavour. This protein-packed dish is not only delicious but also supports digestion and overall health.”

⦿ Ingredients

¾ cup split skinless green gram (dhuli moong dal)

¼ cup rice

2-3 green chillies, choppe

1 inch ginger, chopped

1 tsp cumin seeds

Salt to taste

Oil for greasing + for drizzling

Toppings

Gun powder (molaga podi) as required

Chopped onion as required

Chopped fresh coriander leaves as required

Serve

Coconut chutney

⦿ Method

1. Take split skinless green gram and rice in a bowl, add sufficient water and wash for 1-2 minutes. Drain, add fresh water and soak for 3-4 hours and drain.

2. Put the drained split skinless green gram into a blender jar, add green chillies, ginger, cumin seeds, salt, and ½ cup water and blend to a fine paste.

3. Heat a non-stick tawa, grease with oil, pour a portion of the batter and spread in a circular motion to form a disc.

4. Sprinkle gun powder, chopped onion, and coriander leaves, and drizzle oil and cook till the underside is golden brown. Flip and gently press and cook for 1-2 minutes. Take it off the heat and serve hot with coconut chutney.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.