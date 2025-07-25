Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's 5 high protein veg recipes for fitness enthusiasts: South Indian beetroot quinoa pachadi to salad

Incorporating a variety of high-protein foods into your diet can help you stay on track with your fitness goals. In a March 6 blog on his website, chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared five easy protein-rich recipes for fitness enthusiasts, including the popular south Indian dish, beetroot quinoa pachadi, a nutritious dish combining quinoa, beetroot, yogurt, and spices. Also read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares 5 delicious ways to sneak protein into your daily diet: Moong dal to vegan omelette with tofu Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's healthy recipes are rich in protein and vegetarian. (YouTube/ Sanjeev Kapoor Khazana)

He also shared other delicious recipes, such as overnight oats, a wholesome breakfast combining oats, milk, chia seeds, nuts and seeds, which provides a protein boost from milk, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, cashews, and pistachios.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor further shared his recipe for green pea mash, another protein-rich dish made with green peas, which also offers dietary fibre, vitamins A and K, and antioxidants. Chef Kapoor said, “Add these recipes to your list of pre- and post-workout meals and fuel your fitness journey with delicious, nutritious options. Who says you have to sacrifice great taste to stay fit?”

Ahead, a look at the chef Sanjeev Kapoor's top 5 recipes that are nutrient-dense and perfect for added protein and energy:

1. Beetroot quinoa pachadi

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor said, “With a vibrant fusion of traditional Indian flavors and modern superfoods, this Beetroot Quinoa Pachadi is crafted to delight your palate and fuel your fitness journey. Quinoa, often hailed as a superfood, is a complete protein source, providing all nine essential amino acids. With approximately 4.4 grams of protein per 100 grams when cooked, it surpasses many traditional grains in protein content. The incorporation of Beetroot not only adds a rich, earthy flavour but also infuses the dish with antioxidants and essential nutrients. The added yoghurt and a blend of spices enhance the protein content and offer a probiotic boost, promoting gut health. This harmonious blend of ingredients results in a dish that’s as nourishing as it is flavourful.”

⦿ Ingredients

3-4 tablespoons beetroot puree

¼ cup quinoa

1 cup yogurt

Salt to taste

½ tablespoon + 1 teaspoons oil

¼ cup scraped fresh coconut

1 green chillies, finely chopped

½ inch ginger, finely chopped

2 dried red chillies

½ teaspoon mustard seeds

4-5 curry leaves

⦿ Method

1. Heat a small deep non-stick pan. Add quinoa, 1 cup water and salt and mix. Add 1 teaspoon oil, mix and bring the mixture to boil. Cover and cook till quinoa is done. Transfer in a bowl and refrigerate it.

2. Coarsely grind together coconut, green chillies and ginger.

3. Take yogurt in another bowl and whisk. Add ground coconut mixture and whisk. Add beetroot puree and whisk well.

4. Add salt to yogurt mixture and whisk. Add cooked quinoa and whisk well. Transfer on a shallow serving plate.

5. To prepare tempering, heat remaining oil in a tempering pan.

6. Roughly cut dried red chillies using a pair of scissors.

7. Add mustard seeds to hot oil and let it sputter. Add curry leaves and let it crackle. Add dried red chillies and swirl the pan for few seconds.

8. Pour the tempering over the beetroot yogurt mixture and serve.

2. Overnight oats

“This Overnight Oats recipe is a delightful fusion of taste and nutrition, meticulously crafted to support your fitness goals. This wholesome dish combines fibre-rich oats with protein-packed ingredients, offering a convenient and nourishing start to your day. In this recipe, oats are combined with milk, chia seeds and a variety of nuts and seeds. Milk provides approximately 3.3 grams of protein per 100 ml, while chia seeds offer about 4.7 grams of protein per ounce. Nuts and seeds such as pumpkin seeds, cashews, and pistachios contribute additional protein, with pumpkin seeds providing around 7 grams per ounce, cashews about 5 grams per ounce, and pistachios approximately 6 grams per ounce. This combination ensures a substantial protein boost, essential for muscle repair and growth,” he said.

⦿ Ingredients

1½ cups rolled oats

2 cups yogurt

4 tbsps honey

2 cups milk

2 tbsps chia seeds

4-6 tbsps pumpkin seeds

4 tbsps chopped cashew nuts

4 tbsps chopped pistachios

4 tbsps dried cranberries

4 tbsps chopped dried figs

1 tsp cinnamon powder

Chopped mixed fruits for topping

Orange segments for garnish

Flax seeds to sprinkle

Fresh mint sprig for garnish

⦿ Method

1. Take yogurt in a bowl. Add honey and whisk well.

2. Add milk and mix again. Add oats, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, cashew nuts, pistachios, cranberries, dried figs and cinnamon powder and mix well.

3. Transfer in a serving jar, close the lid and refrigerate for 6-8 hours.

4. Top up with chopped fruits, orange segments and sprinkle flax seeds on top.

5. Garnish with mint sprig and serve.

3. Green peas mash

Chef Kapoor added, “The green pea mash is a fabulous blend of vibrant flavors and nutritional benefits, making it an excellent choice for fitness enthusiasts seeking protein-rich options. Green peas are a notable plant-based protein source, providing approximately 8.6 grams of protein per cup when cooked. In addition to protein, green peas offer dietary fibre, vitamins A and K, and antioxidants, contributing to overall health and well-being. Incorporating this flavourful green pea mash into your meals not only enhances your protein intake but also adds a nutritious and delicious element to your fitness-focused diet.”

⦿ Ingredients

2 cups green peas

½ bunch fresh mint

1 tbsp butter

2 peeled potatoes

1 tsp crushed black pepper

1 tsp red chili flakes

1 tsp paprika powder

Salt to taste

⦿ Method

Roughly slice potatoes and place them in a pan.

Add green peas and fresh mint to the pan.

Add water, bring to a boil, cover with a glass lid, and cook until potatoes are mashable.

Check potatoes; once soft, strain the mixture and let it cool to room temperature.

Grind the mixture into a smooth puree.

Add seasonings: paprika, crushed black pepper, and red chili flakes, then grind again.

Heat a pan, melt butter, and cook the pureed mixture briefly.

Serve in a bowl, garnished with paprika powder

4. Corn and sprouts sandwich

According to the chef, “The corn and sprouts sandwich is a perfect blend of taste and nutrition, making it an excellent choice for those focused on muscle building and fitness. Moong Sprouts contain around 3 grams of protein per 100g, making them a great plant-based protein source that also provides essential amino acids. Sweet Corn adds about 5 grams of protein per cup, along with fibre and essential nutrients that support overall health. The bread and cheese add more protein content to support muscle repair after workouts and carbs to sustain energy. This nutrient-dense, high-protein sandwich is an ideal pre- or post-workout meal, helping fuel your workouts and support muscle recovery.”

⦿ Ingredients

¾ cup boiled and crushed sweet corn kernels

¾ cup boiled moong sprouts

8 white bread slices

1 tbsp butter + for applying

1 tsp oil

2 green chillies, chopped

1 small green capsicum, finely chopped

1½ tbsps green chutney

¾ cup grated processed cheese

Salt to taste

Tomato ketchup to serve

⦿ Method

1. Heat butter and oil in a non-stick pan. Add green chillies and sauté for 20 seconds.

2. Add green capsicum, and mix well. Add crushed sweet corn, and boiled moong sprouts and mix well. Cook for 1 minute.

3. Take the pan off the heat and transfer the mixture into a large bowl. Add green chutney, processed cheese and salt and mix well.

4. Apply butter on one side of all the bread slices. Apply a portion of the mixture on to 4 slices of bread and cover it with the remaining bread slices with the butter side facing down.

5. Apply some butter on top of the sandwich.

6. Heat an electric griller. Place the sandwich on it and grill for 3-4 minutes.

7. Place the sandwiches on a worktop, diagonally cut them in half and arrange on a serving plate.

8. Serve hot with potato chips, and tomato ketchup.

5. Chickpeas and avocado salad

Chef Kapoor said, “The chickpea and avocado Salad is a savoury blend of flavours and a nutritional powerhouse, making it the perfect choice for those looking to enhance their protein intake to support gym workouts. Chickpeas are renowned for their high protein content, wherein one cup serving provides approximately 11 grams of plant-based protein essential for post-workout recovery. While primarily known for healthy fats, avocados also contribute to your protein intake, offering about 4 grams per fruit. Incorporating this dish into your meal plan can provide a balanced source of protein, healthy fats, and essential nutrients, supporting your fitness goals and enhancing overall health.”

⦿ Ingredients

Salad

1 cup boiled chickpeas

1 medium avocado, roughly chopped

Mixed lettuce leaves as required

12-15 red radish slices

1 small English cucumber, thinly sliced into roundels

1 small beetroot, boiled, peeled and thinly sliced into roundels

1 fresh jalapeno, thinly sliced into roundels

¼ cup boiled sweet corn kernels

3-4 red cherry tomatoes, halved

Peanut nougat, roughly chopped for garnish

Dressing

½ cup whisked yogurt

2 tbsps fresh cream

2 tbsps extra virgin olive oil

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

Salt to taste

½ tsp smoked paprika powder

¼ tsp dried mixed herbs

⦿ Method

1. To make the dressing, take whisked yogurt in a bowl. Add fresh cream, extra virgin olive oil, crushed black peppercorns, salt, smoked paprika and dried mixed herbs and whisk till well combined.

2. Arrange the mixed lettuce leaves on a serving plate. Sprinkle the boiled chickpeas and drizzle some of the dressing.

3. Arrange avocado pieces, place red radish roundels, and cucumber roundels. Randomly arrange beetroot slices, fresh jalapenos roundels, and boiled sweet corn kernels. Place red cherry tomato halves, drizzle the dressing, and garnish with peanut nougat.

4. Serve immediately.

