10 high-protein foods that make weight loss easy, according to nutritionist
Nutritionist's secret list: Forget boring diets or starving yourself to lose weight and eat these 10 high-protein foods to watch your weight drop easily.
Losing weight does not have to be a struggle and the secret might just be in your grocery list, according to nutritionist Amaka, who shared the details in a January 06 Instagram post this year. She spilled the beans on 10 high-protein meals that made her weight loss journey effortless. [Also read: Ramadan fasting vs intermittent fasting: Which one is better for your gut health, weight loss?]
These meals are not only easy to prepare but also incredibly filling, delicious and metabolism-boosting. Amaka had shared on her Instagram handle, “Did you know that this 10 high protein meals made my weigh tloss journey far easily , not only were they Easy Prep, they’re Super Filling, yummy and boost metabolism for easier weight loss! Include them in your shopping list and eat in a deficit , watch your BODY FAT MELT EASILY! (sic).”
If you are looking to shed body fat while staying satisfied, add these meals to your diet and watch the results unfold -
1. Egg salad (450 CAL – 40g protein)
Ingredients: 2 big boiled eggs, 1 can of sardine or tuna (oil drained), 4 cups of chopped salad (cucumber, lettuce, carrots and tomatoes), dressed with 1 tablespoon of salad dressing.
2. Catfish peppersoup (310 CAL – 60g protein)
Ingredients: 300g (3 big pieces) of catfish, prepared with lots of pepper, peppersoup seasoning, and ginger.
3. Yogurt bowl (440 CAL – 35g protein)
Ingredients: 1 cup (250ml) of Greek yogurt, 2 tablespoons of chia seeds, 2 tablespoons of granola, 1 chopped apple.
4. Oat porridge and boiled egg (445 CAL – 38g protein)
Ingredients: 125ml raw oats, 2 tablespoons of chia seeds, 2 tablespoons of milk, 1 skinless banana (50g) and 1 boiled egg.
5. Chicken salad (450 CAL – 70g protein)
Ingredients: 200g of grilled chicken breast, 6 cups of chopped salad (carrots, cabbage, cucumber, lettuce, tomatoes), dressed with ½ cup of Greek yogurt.
6. Egg wrap (605 CAL – 46g protein)
Ingredients: 1 tortilla wrap, 3 eggs, 1 cup of chopped veggies, ½ can of drained sardine, 1 slice of Arla cheese (20g), 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil.
7. Tofu (Awara) with vegetables (450 CAL – 55g protein)
Ingredients: 300g (1½ cups) of air-fried tofu with lots of vegetables.
8. Grilled salmon and cucumber (540 CAL – 55g protein)
Ingredients: 250g (3 medium slices) of grilled salmon, 250g of chopped cucumber slices.
9. Goat meat peppersoup (430 CAL – 81g protein)
Ingredients: 4 big pieces (300g) of goat meat cooked with traditional peppersoup spices.
10. Black beans and veggie sauce with chicken drumsticks (620 CAL – 55g protein)
Ingredients: 1 cup of black beans, 3 cups of cooked vegetable sauce, 2 grilled skinless chicken drumsticks (200g).
With these meals, weight loss doesn’t have to be a challenge. Add them to your shopping list and start your journey to a healthier you today!
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
